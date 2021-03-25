Visitors to Dale and Faye Gaudet’s property on the Haywood Road got a first-hand look at how maple syrup is collected.
The plan for the afternoon was to show visitors the back area of their property where they have 50 trees tapped and demonstrate how to tap a tree.
This is the first year Mr Gaudet has tried his hand at maple syrup. It was actually something his uncle, Roger Chaisson, was interested in doing. Mr Gaudet offered the use of his maple trees on his 15 acre property.
“It’s mostly him, but I help,” said Mr Gaudet.
But it was Mr Gaudet who was on hand for the event on March 18. The demonstration was part of March Break activities organized by the Tignish Recreation Department.
“We thought we would do something fun and exciting for the kids during March Break and we thought why not maple syrup, we have it right here and it’s starting to run, so let’s show the kids how it’s done,” said Recreation Director Tina Richard.
Snowshoes were available for people to use and everyone was treated to maple syrup candy.
Sap generally begins to flow at the start of March until about mid - April. Unfortunately, inconsistency in temperatures recently have made it a slow start to the season.
“The sap hasn’t been running because it’s been too cold,” said Mr Gaudet. “You need around plus 5 or 6. There’s a little bit running there now, but not very much.”
He’s hoping with the warm weather forecast for the upcoming week the sap will start to run more freely. When there is a steady drip of sap it can fill a one gallon jug in about three hours.
“It won’t take long,” said Mr Gaudet.
It takes between 40 to 50 gallons of raw sap to produce one gallon of maple syrup. And the boiling process can take hours.
Mr Gaudet and his uncle haven’t been able to produce any maple syrup themselves yet. As a result, and in order to give visitors a tasty treat, maple syrup was purchased, boiled down and then spread on snow to make yummy toffee.
Although just starting this new hobby, Mr Gaudet said he and his uncle are enjoying it so far.
“We’re going to learn a few things,” he said.
As a forest ranger technician, Mr Gaudet loves everything about the woods.
“This is just something I’ve seen more than once and now want to try doing it ourselves,” he said.
Mr Gaudet is looking forward to when they’ve collected enough sap, begin the boiling process and make their own maple syrup.
