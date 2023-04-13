Williams

Derek Williams with his wife Kelly and his son Leo stand next to the evaporator inside his Sugar Shack where he was boiling sap into maple syrup as part of an open house on April 8. The event was in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program. Melissa Heald photo

The maple syrup was flowing at an open house event held at the home of Derek and Kelly Williams on April 8.

People were invited to visit Mr Williams ‘Sugar Shack’ where he shared his freshly tapped maple syrup and ADL ice cream all in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program.

Ice Cream

Some of Derek Williams delicious maple syrup being poured over ADL ice cream, which was donated to the open house. Melissa Heald photo
Adams

Eight-year-old Benjamin Adams enjoyed his maple syrup topped ice cream while attending an open house at Derek Williams Sugar Shack on April 8, which was in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program. Melissa Heald photo

