Derek Williams with his wife Kelly and his son Leo stand next to the evaporator inside his Sugar Shack where he was boiling sap into maple syrup as part of an open house on April 8. The event was in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program. Melissa Heald photo
Eight-year-old Benjamin Adams enjoyed his maple syrup topped ice cream while attending an open house at Derek Williams Sugar Shack on April 8, which was in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program. Melissa Heald photo
The maple syrup was flowing at an open house event held at the home of Derek and Kelly Williams on April 8.
People were invited to visit Mr Williams ‘Sugar Shack’ where he shared his freshly tapped maple syrup and ADL ice cream all in support of the Alberton Elementary School breakfast program.
Mr Williams said his wife, Kelly, volunteers with the breakfast program as their son, Leo, attends Alberton Elementary.
“I usually do this as a hobby and I wanted to raise money to give away to charity,” said Mr Williams.
People were invited to the Williams property on Prince William Street in Alberton to see how the maple syrup was made and to try some maple syrup on ice cream.
Mr Williams has been making maple syrup for 10 years.
“I just found it interesting,” he said. “I started off with five trees now I have 90.”
Twenty of those trees are tapped on his Prince William property while the rest are trees on another property in a different location.
It roughly takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.
“It depends sometimes on the first of the year various to the end of the year, the sugar content in the trees are a little higher at the first,” said Mr Williams. “It could be 33 to 30, but if you take the whole average, it’s roughly 40 to one.”
Mr Williams said he loves making maple syrup and his son helps him collect the sap.
He said he started tapping and collecting sap around the beginning of March and the weather this year has had some factor on how the sap has been running.
“It’s off and on,” he said. “You get three good days and then get three bad ones, like today is too cold. If it warms up a bit more, it might run for an hour or two later this afternoon.”
Inside the shed where he makes his maple syrup was the evaporator, where on Saturday Mr Williams had sap boiling to show visitors the process of turning sap into maple syrup.
“I usually save the sap for five days to a week or until I get 100 gallons,” he said. “The sap will only stay good for a week.”
It takes about 14 hours to boil the sap down into maple syrup and if Mr Williams manages to collect 100 gallons, that will roughly make two and half gallons of maple syrup.
Mr Williams’ managed to make eight gallons of maple syrup this year so far.
“I usually just give it all away,” he said of what he does with the syrup once he’s made it. “I keep some for myself and we cook with it.”
From the happy smiles on the faces of visitors, people were enjoying the maple syrup and the ice cream.
Mr Williams said it’s great fun making maple syrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.