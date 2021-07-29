Maplewood Manor in Alberton is the first senior care home in West Prince to have a household designated specifically for bilingual residents.
The manor consists of four 12 bed households for residents, each one bearing its own name - Farm Brook Lane, Tranquil Garden, Old Time Square and Seascapes Harbour. After surveying residents and staff at the facility, it was determined that Old Time Square would receive the designation. The household will keep its English name, but signage will be created featuring its French name of Bon Vieux Temps next to it.
“We have 12 residents that are bilingual, but right now they’re spread out a bit everywhere in our facility,” said Melissa Arsenault, coordinator for the bilingual project. ”We don’t want to move anyone because it’s known that it does affect them, and the families feel they’re comfortable to have them in certain areas right now.”
Ms Arsenault said none of the residents at Old Time Square will be moved either, but if a bed becomes available, and a new resident is bilingual, that household will be prioritized.
The project has been in the works since February. Among those consulted in the creation of the bilingual household was the manor’s French Club. One member of the club Rita Perry, is also a resident of Old Time Square.
“I love it,” she said. “It is important. We were always French.”
Ms Perry’s daughter, Cathy Kennedy, agrees.
“A lot of the French people don’t speak English very well, so I think this is great,” she said.
To celebrate the creation of the new wing, the manor held a party on the morning July 19. Weather was clear, if a bit humid, and residents sat outside with family and friends. The Acadian colours of blue, yellow, white, and red were proudly on display, and the music of Louise Arsenault and Jonny Ray had hands clapping and toes tapping between bites of rapure, meat pie, and cupcakes.
While Old Time Square is the first wing of a manor in West Prince to receive the bilingual designation, Summerset Manor in Summerside has 26 new bilingual beds, and Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown has 11 beds designated for bilingual residents.
During the party, Ms Arsenault gave a special thanks to the manor’s staff, presenting them with an award for their efforts in the project.
“We have a crew that are signed up to learn French, we have some that are improving their French, and we had a whole crew that did some language assessments to see where they were standing, as well,” she said. “Even a simple ‘Bonjour’ goes a long way.”
There’s is still work to be done on the household, including creating bilingual signage, but everyone is very excited about the project.
Ms Arsenault said endeavours like this are important in a variety of ways.
“When you’re speaking French, it’s comfortable (for the resident), especially when you’re dealing with medical care,” she said. “Hearing it in your first language, you comprehend it a little better, and with dementia, it’s been proven too that you revert back to your first language, so sometimes they’ll go back to that French as their first language, so being understood is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.