On January 20, the world regained some semblance of normalcy as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Though we are separate countries, we are intrinsically linked. Canada will always be impacted by what happens in the United States not only by the fact that we share the longest international border between two countries in the world, we are one the US’s biggest partners in trade. What happens south of the border will inevitably affect us in some way, shape, or form.
What started out as a cordial relationship quickly soured, as the former President ruffled feathers with tariffs on softwood lumber, and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. In 2018, when Prime Minister Trudeau announced Canada would not be pushed around following the announcement of more tariffs, this time on Canada’s aluminium and steel, the former President called Trudeau dishonest and meek, and accused him of making false statements, although what statements he was referencing were never made clear.
When Joe Biden made his first call to a foreign leader since becoming President, it was to Prime Minister Trudeau, which is, and many hope will be, part of his administration’s effort in sending a message that maintaining relationships with traditional allies like Canada is one again a top goal.
Our two countries impact each other not only by trade. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many older Canadians would fly south to states like Florida, California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Texas for the winter, avoiding that oh so lovely period of the year where you have to don five layers of clothing in order to walk to the end of the driveway to check the mail. Likewise, in pre-COVID summers, it wasn’t uncommon for Islanders to see license plates from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, even California on occasion.
In his inaugural speech, President Biden said “We’ve come so far, but we still have far to go. We’ll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain.”
It’s great someone competent is once again in the Oval Office. Someone who clearly seems to care about the country they were elected to run. For the first time in four years, I don’t want to throw something at the screen when I hear the voice of the President of the United States. But there are still serious issues that need to be addressed, including systemic racism, climate change, and dealing with the issue of white supremacy that blossomed under the former administration.
These are issues that have also come to the forefront in Canada as well, and while our governments and judicial systems may somewhat vary, perhaps our two countries can once again work together to improve things for everyone, both now and for future generations to come.
