Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is apparently troubled by the fact that some municipalities throughout the country have cancelled their Canada Day celebrations, accusing what he has called a small group of activist voices of continually talking down the country instead of acknowledging its many successes.
Canada has absolutely had many successes throughout its history, of that there is no dispute or doubt. Examples include the telephone, invented by Scottish-born Alexander Graham Bell, in Brantford, Ontario; the synthesizing of insulin by Frederick Banting, Charles Best, James Collip, and J.J.R. MacLeod; basketball, invented by James Naismith; peanut butter, by Marcellus Gilmore Edson; the game of Trivial Pursuit, by Chris Haney and Scott Abbott; and the modern alkaline battery, by Lewis Urry.
Adding to that, this year the Best Countries Report listed Canada as the overall greatest country in the world to live in. We have the top rank when it comes to quality of life; top rank for social purpose; third when it comes to being business friendly; third in agility (how efficient a country is when it comes to adapting and responding to obstacles it faces, and the solutions and progress done to meet changing circumstances); and sixth in entrepreneurship.
Yet, as great as these accomplishments are, they aren’t a shared reality for all Canadians, and we need to acknowledge the extreme harm that has been done to minority populations since our country’s inception.
With the discovery of the 751 unmarked graves earlier this month at the site of the former residential school in Cowessess, SK, the number of bodies found in mass or unmarked graves at the site of these former schools has surpassed the 1,100 mark. To put that number into perspective, that’s larger than the student population at Charlottetown’s Colonel Gray High School by about 200.
And these are only the ones we know about.
Marc Miller, Canada’s Indigenous Services Minister, noted that because of our country’s history of colonial violence, July 1 can be a deeply wounding time for Indigenous people. To this very day, Indigenous people are still dealing with the effects of not only the residential school system, but also with issues like poor housing conditions in many reserves, and inadequate water infrastructures, resulting in long-term drinking water advisories.
If communities want to celebrate Canada Day, great, because they want to recognize the good that’s come out of this country over the last 154 years. But if we’re going to recognize the good, we need to recognize the bad, especially at a time like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.