“A man named Mathias Kilbride, belonging to Lot 11, has been missing for several days and it is believed that he has been drowned. It seems that on Thursday last, 24 March 1898, Mr. Kilbride was in Alberton with a load of hay, and about six o’clock that evening, after disposing of his hay, he left for home in Foxley River. That was the last seen of him alive.”
“Daily Examiner”,
29 March 1898.
“On the following day some large bags were found near a hole in the ice, and some hay and two sleigh stakes were floating in the water, and there was the track of a double team of horses to the edge of the hole. One of the bags was marked ‘J. Kilbride’, Alberton. The place where the ice was broken is in the mouth of Mill River just east of the old ferry from Fox Island to the village of Alberton, and poor ice conditions at the time of year are always bad there.”
“Mr. Kilbride, age 33, was born 1st of May, 1864, the son of James Kilbride and Mary Callaghan. He had been married about a year to Martha MacMillan. It is stated that after disposing of his hay he got the worse for liquor. At latest accounts a search was being made for the body of the unfortunate man and the two horses.”
Drowning Accident Given Up
The ‘Daily Examiner’ reported on 1st April 1898: “The drowning accident which occurred March 24- the search for the body of Mr. Mathias Kilbride, of Lot 11, who was recently drowned while on his way home from Alberton, has been given up. The horses and sleigh and some of the parcels he had with him have been found, but there is no trace of the body.”
Prompt Action Wanted
On 10 December 1885 a letter to the editor appeared in the ‘Daily Examiner’ suggesting the necessity of bushing the ice on P.E. Island’s bays and rivers. ‘Sir-with the winter weather comes winter duties-among them the duty of bushing the ice on our bays and rivers…I have a suggestion to make for our Road Supervisors, which at first sight may appear trifling, but is necessary.”
“Any one who has ever been caught in a blinding snow storm on the ice knows how difficult it is to find the way. With, perhaps, no track to guide one, and with bushes far apart and often thinly limbed, it is extremely difficult to travel; even for the clearest headed it is bewildering, and has too often led to loss of life.”
“In bushing the ice, therefore, care should be taken to have suitable bushes, thickly limbed, placed firmly in the ice and not too great a distance apart. But the point to which I wish to draw special attention to is this: About a foot to a foot and a half from the ice let the two sides of each bush be ‘blazed’ in a line with the two bushes on either side of it. If this was done it would prove a great help in trying to follow the right track in a storm, or in the night time.”
“In a snow storm at night, the bush nearest may be the only one visible. Just where the next one is, is often a matter of serious conjecture to the bewildered traveller. A ‘blaze’ on each bush, as I have suggested, would guide him, and prove the means, perhaps, of saving his life.
Signed-‘Snow squall’.”
Found and Interred
On 25 April 1898, the ‘Daily Examiner’ reported: ‘The body of the drowned man, Mathias Kilbride, recovered from the channel off Fox Island a few weeks ago, was interred in St. Brigid’s Cemetery on April 5th, 1898. Mr. Kilbride’s widow, Martha, expecting her first child at the time, gave birth to a daughter, Clara, on 15 November 1898.
