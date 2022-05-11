In 2020 there were eight opioid related deaths, 19 opioid-related accidental overdoses, and 17 hospitalizations due to opioid and stimulant related poisonings on PEI.
A quick glance through any of our Through the Cracks series shows just how hard getting access to addictions and mental health care services in our province can be, so while the push for adequate access to these services continues, maybe it’s time to try something during that wait.
Supervised injection sites are controversial, but they offer a clean, indoor environment where people can consume pre-obtained drugs. Trained health professionals are present to ensure safe injection methods, respond if a person does overdose, and provide counseling and referrals to vital social services and treatment options.
These sites are among harm reduction efforts recommended by health experts to help fight the opioid epidemic and contain the spread of viral infections like HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
People who oppose these sites do so with reasons including claims that these sites promote drug use, that they’ll bring drug users to their neighborhoods, that it’s morally and legally wrong to encourage and allow drug use, etc. Would they prefer the people who use these opioids just die? That’s already happening.
This reporter is well aware that getting sites like these started isn’t an easy feat. We need locations for these sites, medical professionals, mental health experts, etc, to staff them, and we’re already having enough trouble bringing these experts to the province as it is.
Harm reduction strategies like supervised injection sites help save lives. In the grand scheme of things eight is a small number, but it’s still eight people too many.
