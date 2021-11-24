As the holidays approach, the familiar bell ringers with their red buckets from the Salvation Army will soon be appearing. But, while their appearance is a sure sign the season of giving is here, maybe it’s time to start thinking about giving to a different organization.
Though the organization is one of the most recognizable charitable organizations, it’s also one that has faced numerous controversies over the decades. These range from collecting signatures against New Zealand’s Homosexual Law Reform Act in 1986, which repealed the law criminalizing consensual sex between adult men, refusing to comply with San Francisco’s laws regarding domestic partner benefits in 1998, which lead to costing $3.5 million in city contracts, in turn causing the closing of some programs for the elderly and the homeless, and allegedly firing a case worker in 2012 after learning she was bisexual, and letting Jennifer Gale, a trans woman, freeze to death after denying her access to one of its homeless shelters in 2008.
Closer to home, the organization has faced sharp criticism for how it handled accusations of discrimination by staff of Bedford MacDonald House toward people with mental health issues, disabilities, criminal backgrounds, and members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) community. Another allegation was staff were choosing who could have access to the shelter’s beds, and that this discrimination was being exercised improperly.
While it is arguably the most well known charity organization to donate to over the holiday season, it’s not the only one. Others include:
The True Colours United: Co-founded by musician Cindi Lauper, the organization is working to level the field regarding homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s estimated roughly 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+, often because they were rejected by their families after coming out. Homeless LGBTQ+ people often report having trouble finding shelters where they feel safe being out. True Colors United provides training and education for service providers like homeless shelters and soup kitchens across the nation on how to become safe, identity-affirming places for LGBTQ+ youth in need.
Indspire: Formerly known as the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation, the organization is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.
United Way: An international network of over 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates. Serving over 5,000 communities across Canada, its goal is to create opportunities for a better life for everyone in every community through volunteers, advocates, partners, and donors committed to advancing the common good by mobilizing communities around education, financial stability, and health.
But, if in doubt, never forget that donations to local food banks, both non-perishable and monetary, are always welcome.
