The daughter of the late mayor of Alberton is remembering her father as someone who had a big personality. David Gordon passed away from liver disease on March 25. Graphic file photo

The daughter of the late mayor of Alberton describes her father as someone with a big personality.

“He would help anybody that he could,” said Holly Gordon. “He was a hard worker and he wasn’t scared to try new things.”

David Gordon, mayor of Alberton, was first elected to office in 2018. Submitted photo

