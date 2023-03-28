The daughter of the late mayor of Alberton describes her father as someone with a big personality.
“He would help anybody that he could,” said Holly Gordon. “He was a hard worker and he wasn’t scared to try new things.”
Her father, David Gordon, passed away on March 25. The 61-year-old was first elected as mayor of Alberton in 2018 and returned to office through acclamation last fall.
Ms Gordon said her father decided to run as mayor because she asked him to do it.
“I was hounding him for a few months to put his name in as mayor,” she said. “He was always into politics my whole life and he tried to run for the (Progressive) Conservative party, but he didn’t end up winning the nomination and I knew the municipal election was coming up, so I convinced him to run.”
Ms Gordon said her father was really motivated to boost the town as mayor in any way he could.
“He loved every minute of it,” she said. “He was a very proud man when he won the mayor seat... He had so many good ideas that unfortunately he didn’t get to see through.”
Mr Gordon was also a businessman, starting his touring company Gordon Bus Tours in 2001. Through that business, Ms Gordon said a lot of people got to know her father.
“There weren’t too many kids in minor hockey in West Prince that wouldn’t have known him once in their life,” she said.
Even before he started his business, her father was helping to transport minor hockey players to their games.
“My brother was playing minor hockey on a triple A team and the team was travelling all over the Island,” said Ms Gordon. “My dad figured it didn’t make sense for everybody to take a car down when we could all be on one vehicle and he looked into getting a bus and the rest was history.”
Ms Gordon said her father enjoyed meeting people.
“He just loved being around people,” she said. “He was the best driver I’ve ever driven with and everybody could attest to that.”
Ms Gordon said the family has heard a lot of from individuals about her father.
“They told us a lot of stories about dad and the trips they had with him over the years and it’s really nice to hear that people are really going to miss him,” she said.
Mr Gordon was diagnosed with liver disease last year. He passed while at the Palliative Care Unit of the Western Hospital.
Ms Gordon said her family wants to thank the staff at the Alberton facility for the great care they took with her father.
“He spent a lot of his last few months in the hospital and we have the utmost respect for the nurses, they gave him such great care,” she said.
The Town of Alberton announced the passing of the mayor on social media March 26.
“He was more than a colleague and friend,” read the statement issued by the town. “He was a well respected and important part of the Town of Alberton... David will be mourned and missed by many.”
Ms Gordon said continuing to be the mayor of Alberton was really important to her father.
“We talked, when he was so sick, about him stepping down, but it was the last thing for him to hang onto and we didn’t want to take that away from him, so we just let it be,” she said.
