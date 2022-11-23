Fire departments in the region have seen varying rates of calls for medical assistance since social distancing restrictions were lifted, but the rate of calls varies from department to department.
“When COVID started, they scaled us back from a lot of that stuff to keep us safe,” said Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Fire Department. “We’re not back to where we were a number of years ago, where we were going to 200 or 300 calls. They don’t send the fire department, if they don’t feel it’s absolutely necessary.”
There have been concerns on the matter that have recently brought to government’s attention. Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, raised the issue during Question Period on Nov. 8, related to the closure of the overnight collaborative emergency care centre (CEC) at Western Hospital. The CEC closed in August and it’s now projected to re-open in early 2023.
The closure was due to staff shortages, with a review from Health PEI noting the overnight service saw an average of one patient per night in 2021. During that question period, Mr Perry said volunteer firefighters have been forced to fill in the gaps in West Prince due to the ongoing CEC closure.
Caitlin Ferguson, Senior Communications Advisor for Medavie Health Services, said Island EMS holds itself accountable to the highest quality standards of care.
“With the closure of the CEC, Island EMS developed two strategies to shift and optimize access to emergency services in the West Prince area in collaboration with our government partners,” she said. “One is a Rapid Response Unit (RRU) which operates during the overnight hours in Alberton. These non-transporting vehicles are staffed by Advanced Care Paramedics who can administer a wider range of medications and perform advanced medical procedures for residents further away from regional hospitals.”
The other, said Ms Ferguson, is a 10 am – 10 pm ambulance in Summerside.
“This additional capacity directly benefits the communities of West Prince by allowing those ambulances to stay in their communities when system volumes are high in the central and eastern regions of the province,” she said.
In O’Leary, calls have been up over the last several weeks, mainly because they’ve been getting calls about things like motor vehicle accidents.
“I don’t think it’s a huge issue with us,” said Ron Phillips, chief of the O’Leary Fire Department. “Call volume isn’t crazy yet. We’re at 80 calls for the year so far, and a typical year is about 100, so I guess we’re still falling under that number.”
For the Alberton Fire Department, part of the reason calls have increased is because of the department’s level for medical responses, and because 15 of the 30 members are trained as medical first responders. There are three levels for medical response. Level One responds to all medical calls in fire district. Level Two responds to all cardiac arrest, cardiac distress, ambulance delayed or at request of paramedics. Level Three is only at the request of paramedics.
The Alberton Fire Department operates at a Level Two response.
“It is stressful, but the Alberton Fire Department we’re in a very unique situation,” said Darrell Graham, the department’s deputy chief. “We have five members that are Advanced Care Paramedics, so on average, we always have at least one of those members with us when we’re on a medical call. We carry the bare medical equipment that we’re allowed under our protocol, but just the comfort of having them there, it instills more confidence in our members and in our patients.”
With some departments seeing an increase in call numbers, there are concerns of burnout for firefighters, but Mr Gavin it’s something that was far more likely to happen prior to the pandemic given the amount of calls they received back then.
“You’re volunteering X number of hours to that service, plus you’ve still got to your job besides that,” he said. “It wasn’t great, but you like to help your local community, they appreciate it.”
It’s taxing on firefighters and their families too, said Mr Gavin.
“It has an impact on everybody, not just the firefighters,” he said. “It’s a ripple effect, it trickles down. You have to get up at the crack of dawn, go to work, and you get home, and then middle of the night, you get a call for such and such a thing, or you’re sitting down to have a bite to eat and the pager goes off.”
Mr Graham said members of the Alberton department are still responding to what they signed up for, but they are spending more time waiting for ambulances.
“We get a lot of calls now where it says ‘EMS delayed response’.” he said. “We have waited sometimes for an ambulance to come from Hunter River to respond to Alberton. That’s not the fault of the paramedics, it’s just there’s not enough ambulances and paramedics to staff them.”
