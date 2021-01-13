Prince District RCMP are reminding the public to be prepared when spending time in the wilderness after two men got lost in the woods near MacNeills Mill.
Police, Tyne Valley Fire Department and Island EMS received the call about the lost men approximately 6 pm on Jan. 12.
According to a release issued by the RCMP on Wednesday, the men, aged 36 and 63, phoned for assistance when they became lost and were unable to find their way out.
The Tyne Valley Fire Department located the pair several kilometers away in the woods and were able to escort them back to the road where they were checked out by Island EMS.
“The men had been in the woods for several hours, and explained that they were fine and did not require further medical assistance,” said the release.
RCMP thanked the members of the Tyne Valley Fire Department for the important work they do and their ongoing dedication to the safety of their communities.
“Thankfully this outcome was positive and an excellent example of the great work which is done by the Tyne Valley Fire Department on a regular basis,” said the police.
The RCMP said anyone planning on spending time in the wilderness to always make sure that someone knows where they are and when the person can expect them to return.
“Also it is recommended to bring with you a charged cell phone and water and warm clothes and other essential survival tools,” said the release.
