Ronnie Bernard’s siblings couldn’t believe it when a message in a bottle was recently found that was written when he was young. This might not normally cause a big stir, except for the fact that the discovery happened shortly after the 30th anniversary of his death. The siblings aren’t quite sure yet what they’re going to do with the findings, but the plan right now is to have the notes preserved by laminating them. In photo: L-R: Ronnie’s sisters Marlene Bernard, Elane Bernard, Sandra Keough, and Frances Bernard. Jillian Trainor photo
Aside from the photos, everything pictured was found inside an old 5 Star whiskey bottle created by Ronnie Bernard when he was young. Inside was a drawing from Ronnie, a piece of leather his family believe was from one of his cowboy boots, and two lists with the names of his family, and a note from his mother, Theresa. Jillian Trainor photo
Shortly after marking the 30th anniversary of their brother’s death, the siblings of Ronnie Bernard received something they never thought they’d see: a message in a bottle with a note in his handwriting.
“My brother (Donnie) he goes, ‘Fran, I’m going to show you something, and you’re going to freak out. I’m still shaking about it’,” said Frances Bernard. “I was just like ‘What are you talking about?’ and he showed me. It’s just unreal.”
The family isn’t sure where the bottle came from, but theorized it likely landed back on shore in the Pleasant View area shortly after it was thrown in, or had been lying on the bottom of the ocean floor somewhere nearby. They think the winds from Post-Tropical Storm Fiona dislodged it from wherever it had been, and was then found by a friend of the family who recognized the names in the bottle after it had been opened. Unfortunately the original bottle is now in pieces, as it had to be smashed open in order to access what was inside.
The bottle was an old 5 Star whiskey bottle, the brand their father used to drink. Inside was a note from their mother, along with a drawing from Ronnie, whose full name was Joseph Ronald Bernard, a piece of leather his family believe was from one of his cowboy boots, and two lists with the names of his family. He might have originally meant to write one list, only to realize his writing and the spacing on the page were too big, so he made a second one, naming himself, his eight siblings, their parents, (Melvin (who died in 2007) and Theresa Bernard (who died in 2009)), along with his nephew Jamie Bernard, and sister-in-law, Lorna.
There was also a handwritten note from Theresa on behalf of Ronnie that said ‘Ronnie Bernard, please if you find this bottle, write to me. Ronnie Bernard, Pleasant View, PEI or phone 882-2450’.
Because none of the writings have any dates on them, the family doesn’t know the exactly when the bottle was sent out, but they believe Ronnie would have been in fourth or fifth grade at the time.
Ronnie died in a boating accident on Sept. 6, 1992, a little over a month after he turned 24. He purchased a new boat two days beforehand, and he and a friend took it out for a spin on the water, but something happened with the boat.
“They couldn’t get it going, and it started getting rough,” said his sister, Sandra Keough. “It was beautiful day until they got out there and started getting really rough. When the boat flipped over, my brother told his friend ‘You take the life jacket’, because Ronnie was good swimmer and the friend didn’t know how to swim.”
By the time Ronnie’s friend made it to shore, Melvin and Theresa had arrived to look for him after noticing that neither the boat or the tractor used to haul the boat were home, and realized something must have happened.
“His friend was just coming out of the water, and he said ‘I lost Ronnie’,” said Sandra.
The Bernard siblings said Ronnie was the type of guy who never had any enemies.
“Oh, Ronnie was a people person,” said Sandra. “If you need money, or if you needed a shirt, he’d give you the shirt off his back. That’s the type of person he was. He was very giving, very loving.”
Along with teasing, Ronnie also liked to surprise people. When Frances was living in Ontario, her sister Marlene drove up with her husband for a visit.
“They came in and were in the house about 10 minutes and there was a knock on the door, and here it was Ronnie standing there,” she said. “He kept telling me year after year, he was coming up to see me, and he finally showed up.”
Marlene admits it likely wasn’t the most physically comfortable trip for Ronnie. He was at least six feet tall, and her car was a little Ford Escort GT. He wound up sitting in back the whole time they were on the road.
The siblings aren’t quite sure yet what they’re going to do with the findings from the bottle, but the plan right now is to have the notes preserved by laminating them.
“It’s almost like he was saying ‘Here’s a part of me from back then’,” said Sandra.
