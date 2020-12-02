It’s not everyday a person turns 100 years old, and while there couldn’t be a big indoor celebration for Rita Perry, staff at the Tignish Seniors Home were able to mark the event with a drive-thru parade on Nov. 28.
“It is a big milestone for Rita, she is part of our family, and we wanted to do something special for her,” said LoriAnne Keough, administrator of the seniors home. “We thought we’re going to do something for her that she’ll always remember.”
Ms Perry is the third person at the Tignish Seniors Home to turn 100 since its establishment in 2001. Alicia Shea, the home’s activity director, suggested the parade as a way for friends and community members to wish Ms Perry a happy birthday from a safe distance.
Ms Perry was excited for her birthday to arrive, but it wasn’t until 1 pm, an hour before the parade was due to begin, that she was told about it.
“The people the people here, they amaze me so many times because they’ll do something that’s real good, and you’re not really expecting that,” she said.
Wearing a bright red coat and matching hat, Ms Perry watched as 28 cars, along with a truck from the Tignish Fire Department, drove around the parking lot of the seniors home, honking their horns, waving signs, handing birthday cards to Ms Keough as they went.
Ms Perry said one thing that probably contributed to living such a long life was dancing.
“That was my life when I was young, I could keep dancing as long as they were playing the violin,” she said. “The priest that we had at that time used to have concerts, and I was always the one to be called on to dance my part, and I loved it.”
Ms Perry said it’s hard to believe she’s 100 years old. She knows she is, but it’s something that’s hard to wrap her head around. When asked what she thought of the parade, she said she enjoyed every part of it.
“It was just wonderful, I never saw anything like that before,” Ms Perry said. “It’s great, it’s just great.”
