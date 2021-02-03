“Centrally located in the western part of Prince County is the large new Bombing and Gunnery School being constructed at Mount Pleasant as one of the vital links in the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan, which has proved to be such an important factor in Canada’s war effort. Known as No. 10 Bombing and Gunnery Training School, the immense complex, housing upwards of 2,000 personnel, opened in September 1943 and is essential in preparing aircrew personnel for coastal and trans-Atlantic operations now of the utmost importance in winning this war. Here in this sequestered section of Prince Edward Island are to be seen young men from all parts of Canada, Australia, and other parts of the British Empire, as well as from the USA and South America. Among the pilots to be seen are some who have already experienced active warfare in Africa, Malta and the Battle of Britain.” -
The Guardian
January 15, 1944.
The original purpose of the Mount Pleasant site was as a Relief Port which the government had already purchased in 1940 and partly equipped with runways, water supply and other valuable installations. The very level topography of the land and the fact the site more closely resembles England, both in land appearance and its shore and sea surroundings, Mount Pleasant was chosen as the most suitable location to develop suitable Airdrome purposes and a bombing and gunnery school as part of an essential link in the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan.
Latest equipment
Mount Pleasant Airport is planned to be one of the largest units for air training in Canada and is being equipped with all the latest in airplanes and other accessories that have been developed. This station is being constructed as an entirely independent unit, complete with its own central heating plant, electric light and power plant, water and sewerage installations, police department, recreational and physical training facilities in addition to all its original departments for air training.
The plants installed for heat and power are among the largest in eastern Canada and if properly handled and maintained can be put to valuable service in this province after the war. Trained and efficient staffs to service these works are on duty continuously, and in addition to the contractors, now working under high pressure, there is sufficient maintenance and air force staff to ensure effective service under all conditions.
A fine and commodious recreation hall has recently been completed and is being operated under the auspices of the YMCA. Many endeavours for the welfare of the large and continuously growing number of students and staff are being developed in this building, including an excellent library of over 1500 books.
It is the intention to install complete 36mm moving picture equipment, the same standard as those in regular movie theatres. Also, in process of development are indoor and outdoor games, bowling alleys, basketball, hockey and in season baseball and football. There will also be a snack bar where all may obtain light lunches and refreshments.
This is all part of that system of training known as the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan which assures to the Allied Nations a great and continuous stream of young men, well trained in all branches of air warfare who are both willing and eager to bravely play their part in achieving ultimate victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.