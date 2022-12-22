Buoy Tree

The buoy tree in Miminegash was lit up for the first time last Friday during the community’s fire department’s annual Santa Claus parade on Dec 16. The tree was built to show appreciation to all local fishers who donate annually to the lobster suppers at the Palmer Road Parish Picnic. Melissa Heald photo

As a way to show appreciation to local fishers, a buoy tree has been constructed at the Catholic church in Miminegash.

Ruby Arsenault sits on a fundraising committee for the Immaculate Conception Church in Palmer Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.