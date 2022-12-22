As a way to show appreciation to local fishers, a buoy tree has been constructed at the Catholic church in Miminegash.
Ruby Arsenault sits on a fundraising committee for the Immaculate Conception Church in Palmer Road.
“I wanted to find a way for us to express our gratitude to the fishers in our area that donate to our lobster suppers every year for our annual parish picnic,” she said.
Inspired by a similar idea from Nova Scotia, Ms Arsenault suggested building a buoy tree and since their sister church in Miminegash, Our Lady of the Assumption, would be hosting a Christmas concert on Dec 18, it was decided the tree should be built there. It was also an ideal location for the tree because Miminegash harbour is just down the road from the church, one of the many harbours who donate to the picnic’s lobster supper annually.
“It’s such a great way to honour both the parish and the community and the fishers,” said Ms Arsenault.
The lumber for the frame of the tree was donated by Robert Deagle, who owns Mack & Me Custom Sawing, his business directly across from the Miminegash church. The frame was built by Tignish - Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry and Tignish resident Ernest Perry.
“It consists of lumber, wire, a lot of work went into that,” said Ms Arsenault. “Then people donated buoys to the Miminegash church.”
Nicole Deagle, Mr Deagle’s spouse, is a member of the Miminegash church and a councillor for the municipality.
“It’s a great thing for the community,” she said. “They are quite popular (buoy trees), so I mean, we are a fishing community and quite a large one, so why not.”
A request on social media helped to spread the word the church was looking for buoys and some buoys were donated in memory of loved ones, including from the families of the late Austin Bernard and the late Arthur Doucette.
Placing the buoys took some planning and forethought, with Ms Deagle saying she assisted a little in that area by helping Hal Perry with the task.
“It’s very time consuming because not all the buoys are not the same size and some had wire wrapped through it and some that didn’t,” she said. “There was some people who dropped them off that wrote on them in memory of someone, so we had to make sure they stood out on the buoy tree and make sure they were frontwards so if they went looking for them they would be able to find them.”
Finishing the construction of the tree last week, the whole thing is about 11 feet high and 6 feet wide with approximately 250 buoys being used for the tree.
“Oh my God, it’s gorgeous,” said Ms Arsenault on describing the finished tree. “It’s something different. It’s something new and it’s beautiful.”
Ms Deagle agreed the tree looks great.
“It’s all different colours, it’s just perfect to me and what you think a buoy should be,” she said.
Originally, the tree was set to be lit for the first time following the Christmas concert at the church this past Sunday, but with the Miminegash Fire Department set to put on their annual Santa Claus parade on Dec 16, the tree was lit up for the first time then instead.
“They contacted us to ask if we would let them light it up and I said by all means,” said Ms Arsenault. “The more joy you can put in the world the better. So, it will be lit up Friday night and then again for us on Sunday and then it will be on a timer for every night probably until after the holidays.”
Ms Arsenault said the tree is also catching some attention.
“People are already messaging saying they hope it’s bigger next year and I’ve gotten messages from people who live in Alberta who have cottages up here saying they have buoys in their shed and will drop them off at the Miminegash church next summer when they are home,” she said. “People are also saying they are looking forward to seeing pictures of it and we are getting lots of messages from organizations, like Lobster PEI, who want to share any photos and we’ve already have a couple of artists who want to paint it.”
Both Ms Deagle and Ms Arsenault mentioned they are already brainstorming for the next holiday season on how to make the tree bigger and better.
“So, we’re pretty excited for next year,” said Ms Deagle.
