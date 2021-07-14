Although it hasn’t been easy over the past two years, the Miminegash Firemenettes continue to fundraise for their local fire department.
They recently made a $15,000 donation to the Miminegash Fire Department and raised around an additional $4,000 to help the firefighters purchase the department’s first handheld infrared thermal camera.
Over the past decade, the Miminegash Firemenettes, a group of local women, have fundraised for the department to help the firefighters purchase much needed equipment for the station.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions, those fundraising efforts have been hindered. A major fundraiser for the fire department is their annual summer festival for the community, which they haven’t been able to host in the last two years.
Thankfully, through a weekly Chase the Ace, the Miminegash Firemenettes have been able to do a little fundraising and a liquor elimination draw just before Christmas also helped.
“We raised a lot of money on that,” said treasurer Rachel Butler, who is also a firefighter with the department. “It’s nice we were able to donate some money.”
Arriving around the end of June, the new camera will be greatly beneficial to the department.
“If you are going into a house on fire, it will tell the difference in temperatures before you go in and if its safe to go in,” explained Miminegash Fire Chief Rob Tremblay.
Mr Tremblay said the department is grateful to the firemenettes and all the fundraising they have been doing.
“We want to thank them so much for all their help since we’ve not able to do our festival the last couple of years because of COVID,” he said.
