The nomination period for a new councillor for the Rural Municipality of Miminegash begins on Feb. 24.
Winner of the by-election will take over the council position previously held by Mabel Thibodeau, who passed away in 2019. Ms Thibodeau served as a member of Miminegash’s community council for over four decades. She also served one term as chair, before the town became a rural municipality.
“She was a riot,” said Mayor Audrey Callaghan with a laugh. “She was a good councillor, her heart was in the community, that’s for sure. She was always well respected and well liked in the community.”
There are a couple of reasons the by-election hasn’t happened before now. The first is the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted all manner of daily life. Ms Callaghan explained the other reason was council thought it wasn’t right to remove her while she was ill.
Nominations will only be received during office hours at the election office, located at 11315, Route 14, in Miminegash. The nomination period closes on March 5 at 2 pm. Anyone nominated must be a resident of the municipality.
Miminegash council consists of six councillors, plus Ms Callaghan, and Chief Administrative Officer LouAnne Gallant.
“You’re responsible for the community, for sure, and you’re responsible for your budget, and the everyday operations,” said Ms Callaghan. “You have to make certain decisions. You have to do your best with what the majority of people want you to do, or expect you to do. If they come to you with problems or questions you’ve got to try to solve them, or try and do the best you can.”
One member of the municipality’s council is Rachel Doucette. She said one thing residents might be surprised by is the informal nature of the monthly council meetings.
“We have some laughs, it’s just friends getting together, really,” Ms Doucette explained. “Yes, we have to write to government and vote on things, but at the same time you do feel like it’s just a meeting amongst friends.”
The by-election will take place on March 22. There are 19 municipalities on the Island who will be holding by-elections over the next couple of months. Two other municipalities in West Prince holding by-elections are the Rural Municipalities of Central Prince and Northport.
