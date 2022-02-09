Last Wednesday evening was the first chance the U18 Alberton Regals boys team was able to hit the ice in the New Year after public health restrictions temporarily saw recreational facilities like rinks close down when COVID cases in the province were on the rise.
Not only did this team have the chance to get back on the ice for their first practice in weeks at the Jacques Cartier Arena on Feb. 2, the boys were also surprised with new team hoodies and pants. The tracksuits were gifted to the players in response to their recent fundraising efforts while also honouring the memories two young men associated with the team.
It has been a tough couple of years for the members of the U18 Alberton team. One of their fellow players, Cole Rayner, was killed in a single vehicle collision in September 2020. Sadly, nine months later Cole’s older brother Ty also passed away. He had been a coach with the team.
In attempt to boost morale, Assistant Coach Mitch Illsley was approached by the team to dress up as Santa for their final game before Christmas. He eventually agreed, but challenged the team to donate money that would be divided between a charity and a local family in need. He added whatever the team was able to raise the coaches would match.
“It just kind of rolled from there,” said Mr Illsley.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the minor hockey season before Christmas was cut short and Mr Illsley never got the chance to wear the Santa suit at team’s last game.
But the team was able to contribute $200, with the coaches matching the proceeds, but to continue with the fundraising efforts, an online 50-50 was started. They also had an online auction, with the mother of Cole and Ty, Tina Rayner, donating a box of Rice Crispies (which were in short supply over the holidays), chocolate chips and all the ingredients to make peanut butter balls. Other items were donated for the auction and the team also decided to donate proceeds from their 50-50 draw collected at their games. With the individual who won the online 50-50 donating the winnings back, the team raised close to $2,000. Half of the proceeds, over $800, went to a family in need while other half went towards mental health all in memory of Cole and Ty.
Impressed with what the players were doing, a friend of Mr Illsley’s, a Summerside businessman, reached out.
“I guess we got everybody in the giving mood and he offered to buy all the kids tracksuits,” said Mr Illsley. “We never expected that. It wasn’t something we set out to do, we just set out to do something in memory of two special boys that were part of these kids lives.”
Along with the Regals crest on the front, in the upper right hand corner of the hoodie is a tribute to Ty and Cole.
“The silhouette is actually a picture of Ty and Cole,” said Mr Illsley. “It’s pretty special.”
When Mr Illsley began coaching minor hockey, he wanted the players experience to go beyond the ice and to learn about giving back to their community.
“There’s more to hockey than just hockey,” he said. “We’ve overcome quite a bit of adversity, but they are a strong group and they are a good bunch of kids.”
