While the spring election hasn’t been called just yet, already there are reports on which politicians plan on staying in the game, on those who won’t be re-offering, and those who plan on challenging the incumbents for their seat.
It’s going to be interesting to see what the final results are, and whether the colours on the province’s political map will change once it’s over.
Probably one of the biggest questions in the lead up is whether either the Greens or Progressive Conservatives in PEI will win enough seats to form a majority government. Honestly? This reporter wouldn’t mind having a minority government.
This was the province’s first minority government since the 1800s. The provincial government had a collaborative approach when it came to running things, which was an absolute breath of fresh air. When addressing each other in Question Period, these representatives were downright cordial. You didn’t see as much fighting or bickering between the parties because these politicians recognized that if they wanted to get things done, they needed to work together.
Dennis King and the Progressive Conservatives did eventually get the majority government they initially tried for with a by-election in 2020 which saw the PCs eke a very slim majority with 14 seats over the combined 13 of the Green Party and Liberals.
Some of the tint on the rose coloured glasses we collectively wore in the initial stages of King’s win has worn off. Islanders have been very vocal of his government’s handling of matters in the aftermath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, particularly in the eastern part of the province where the damage was more severe.
Critics have also been vocal about how the King government has handled healthcare in the province, particularly when it comes to the closure of the CEC here in Alberton, and the apparent difficulty in not only recruiting doctors to PEI, but ensuring they stay as well. More recently, criticism has fallen on how the government has handled shoreline protection in the wake of construction along the shoreline at Point Deroche.
Whether King’s government gets re-elected, or the Green Party forms a government, or we see the Liberals bounce back from the solid trouncing they received in 2019, springtime will definitely be interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.