Mobile testing in O'Leary at capacity for today Jan 14, 2022

Health PEI has announced the mobile testing clinic for COVID-19 in O'Leary has reached capacity for the day.Those currently in line will be tested, but no new clients will be seen today to allow staff to process the current clients' swabs.Testing is still available at Borden, Slemon Park or Charlottetown until 4 pm or until capacity is reached. However, these sites are also nearing capacity today. The mobile testing clinic will be back in O'Leary Monday-Wednesday and Friday for the next two weeks.A full schedule is available on the COVID-19 testing website.
