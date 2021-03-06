Gerald Dumville pulls a model sailboat out of a shed built specifically to house the vessel at his home in West Point. While it might sound odd to build a shed for something like this, the model itself is 16 feet long, and almost just as high.
“I couldn’t put the sails on, so I had to build the building,” he explained. “The wind was blowing them off, I had to have some place to put them in.”
The longer you look at the boat, the more details come to light, including lifeboats, riggings, a ladder for climbing up to the crow’s nest, and an anchor, the same as what would have been on the ship at the time. Made of wood, painted with varnish and black paint, it looks deceptively like real metal. The boat’s helm is attached to the rudder, which enables the rudder to move. Mr Dumville said the sails were made with help from his sister, Mary. He cut the pattern out, and she sewed them together.
While this boat isn’t based off any particular historical boat, he has built a replica of the Ruth Robinson, a ship that went aground in the area in 1916.
Mr Dumville started building boats about six or seven years ago, shortly after retiring. Now 73, he estimates he’s built about 20 sailboats, and 20 fishing boats.
“I’ve got one in Ontario, there’s four in Charlottetown, and three or four in O’Leary,” he said. “I’ve got a big family, and I’ve given everybody a boat.”
Along with boats, Mr Dumville also builds chairs, and has built three models of the West Point Lighthouse.
The one in his work shed is seven feet tall, and took one summer to build. Along with looking exactly like the real thing, the model lighthouse lights up on the inside, and with the help of a microwave motor, the searchlight turns as well.
Every part of every model is built by Mr Dumville, with pine being his choice in wood. He also built the trailer for the 16 foot sailboat, and the shed it’s housed in. The trailer itself is interesting, because aside from parts of its wheels, it’s constructed entirely of wood.
Mr Dumville builds the models because he enjoys doing so. He doesn’t know how long he’ll continue to do so, but will build them as long as he can.
