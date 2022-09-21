Jillian Trainor

If there was a song to define how Canadians feel about remaining severing ties with the British monarchy, it would likely be “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.

A lot of people had great respect for Queen Elizabeth II, but not as much for the institution itself. For some countries, separating her from the Britain’s colonial past is impossible. When she was crowned in 1952, over a quarter of the world’s population, roughly 700 million people, were under British imperial rule.

