If there was a song to define how Canadians feel about remaining severing ties with the British monarchy, it would likely be “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.
A lot of people had great respect for Queen Elizabeth II, but not as much for the institution itself. For some countries, separating her from the Britain’s colonial past is impossible. When she was crowned in 1952, over a quarter of the world’s population, roughly 700 million people, were under British imperial rule.
There’s still a lot of residual anger over Britain’s role in Nigeria’s civil war, also known as the Nigerian-Biafran War, when they secretly tried to stop the secession efforts of the short-lived Republic of Biafra. During the Mau Mau Uprising in Kenya, Britain tortured thousands of rebels in detention camps, something the British Government apologized for in 2013.
Queen Elizabeth’s death has also brought up the fact that reparations to former colonies has never happened. Over 2.2 million enslaved people were brought over to British colonies in the Caribbean from their home countries, and at least million people died of starvation during the Bengal famine in India in 1943.
Some are also calling for the return of crown jewels to their countries of origin, like the Koh-i-Noor Diamond to India, and the Great Star of Africa and Second Star of Africa to South Africa, which sit in the Queen’s scepter and in the Imperial State Crown, respectively.
The fact is, British colonialism and imperialism has caused more harm than good, and Commonwealth countries are right in deciding whether or not they want to keep the head of the British monarchy as their head of state too.
There are calls for Canada to remove itself from under the shadow of the British monarchy, but accomplishing that isn’t something that can happen quickly or easily. Under Section 41 of the 1982 Constitution Act, to do so would require an agreement between the House of Commons, the Senate, and all 10 provinces.
But, just because it’s not likely to happen soon, doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually. In April of this year, the Angus Reid Institute released a poll that found 51 per cent of Canadians were in favour of abolishing the monarchy in coming generations, while 26 per cent were in favour of keeping it, and 24 per cent were unsure. Approximately half of those who responded believe the Royal Family represents outdated values and is “no longer relevant at all.” The poll also found 65 per cent of respondents opposed recognizing Charles as Canada’s King and head of state.
Surveys from 2020 and 2021 showed similar results, with more Canadians questioning our ties to the British throne. So, while it’s not something that’s likely to happen any time soon, eventually it’s a possibility.
