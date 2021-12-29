RCMP believe West Prince has been cut off from a major supplier of methamphetamine following the arrest of a Summerside man on Nov. 23 at a targeted traffic stop on Route 11 in Mont Carmel. The arrest was part of an ongoing drug investigation by the Prince District Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Drug Unit.
Following the man’s arrest, search warrants were issued later that day at two residences in Summerside as part of the investigation.
A total of 1.9 pounds (850 grams) of what is believed to be crystal meth was seized by Summerside Police, along with 194 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, an unsecured firearm and more than $41,000 in cash. Police also seized 32 grams of cannabis resin, 1.4 pounds of cannabis (624 grams), more than 17,000 contraband cigarettes, and drug paraphernalia.
“This is a good seizure, because the biggest percentage of the drugs that get seized up here are from suppliers down in the Summerside area,” said Corporal Andy Cook at Alberto Town Council’s meeting of Dec. 13. “This impacts the west greatly, and the intel I understand from this is this person was supplying up this way.”
The man was later released from police custody and the investigation continues. Along with the drugs and drug paraphernalia, a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was also seized.
Cpl Cook ran the JFO from 2010 to 2016, noting the unit never seized this much meth, but he also said the province didn’t have the meth problem it has now.
“It’s right across the Island, from Souris, right up to Tignish, we have people using it,” he said. “A couple of years ago, it went from just the small white pills and the rectangular ice pills that we see, then we started seeing crystal meth. When you start seeing crystal meth, that’s a much larger problem.”
Cpl Cook said while the smaller pills contain anywhere from .3 to .57 mg of meth, crystal meth is anywhere between 92 and 96 per cent pure.
“I spent my first 10 years working in British Columbia, and I can tell you it’s probably the most destructive drug out there. People have paranoia, there’s a high level of violence that comes with it, and we’ve seen that,” he said. “It’s very hard to treat, as well. They say it can take up to a year of intensive treatment to effectively deal with it. Quite often, people who are addicted, they’ll go somewhere they used to use, and it will trigger the need and the addiction again. I’ve seen a lot of drugs across my 26 years as a cop, and by far the worst is methamphetamine.”
