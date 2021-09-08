It’s not hard to miss the moose carcass that recently washed up on the beach at West Point.
The moose, believed to be a young calf, can be found right between the edge of Cedar Dunes Provincial Park and the entrance to the beach, near the area’s historic lighthouse.
Staff with the West Point Lighthouse Inn and Museum said the moose washed ashore around 3 pm on Sept 7. They notified provincial parks about the moose who in turn reached out to PEI’s Department of Environment about getting the dead animal removed.
Jimmy Stewart, general manager for the lighthouse, said it’s not uncommon for whales, seals and even parts of sunken ships to wash up on the beach.
In 2016, the carcass of another moose had washed up in a spot left of the lighthouse and further down the shore.
Susan Powst, a guest at the inn, who is from Guelph, Ont. but has a cottage in Maximeville, PEI, said the moose was an unusual sight.
“You don’t expect walking on the beach in PEI to stumble across a dead moose washed up on the shore,” she said.
Mr Stewart is hoping the moose will be dealt with sooner rather than later.
The Graphic reached out to the Department of Environment about the moose, but hasn’t received an answer yet to that request.
This story will be updated once a response has been given.
