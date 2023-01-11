Jillian Trainor

Jan. 4 marks Canada’s inaugural National Ribbon Skirt Day, which is quite frankly awesome.

The date wasn’t chosen at random. It was the date Isabella Kulak, a member of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, returned to school in 2021 after she was told the ribbon skirt she wore for a school formal day in December 2020 didn’t meet the requirements for formal wear. The school has since apologized.

