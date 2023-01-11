Jan. 4 marks Canada’s inaugural National Ribbon Skirt Day, which is quite frankly awesome.
The date wasn’t chosen at random. It was the date Isabella Kulak, a member of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, returned to school in 2021 after she was told the ribbon skirt she wore for a school formal day in December 2020 didn’t meet the requirements for formal wear. The school has since apologized.
According to the Ribbon Skirt Project (a Métis project based in British Columbia to connect Métis individuals through the art of ribbon skirt making, history and shared traditions), nearly all First Nations and Indigenous groups in North America have a strong tradition regarding the ribbon skirt.
In the last few years, the ribbon skirt has seen a resurgence among Indigenous people, and the skirts considered to be an expression of history, resilience and character.
The skirts themselves are as individual as the people who wear them, as the ribbons and appliques are usually symbolic and very personal for the person wearing it. They’re traditionally worn by First Nations women during ceremonies and special events, but the skirts are also worn as regular, everyday wear.
For many Indigenous people, wearing cultural items like these skirts was strictly prohibited if they were forced to attend residential schools, some of which later became Indian Day Schools where this prohibition continued. It was another way to stamp out traditional and cultural beliefs, forcing these individuals to lost part of their identity.
Through the creation of National Ribbon Skirt Day, we’re given another opportunity to learn and grow from past wrongs and forge a brighter way ahead for future generations.
