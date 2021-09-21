Prince Edward Island remains a Liberal stronghold as the federal party swept the province on election night on Sept 20.
For incumbent Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey, the night wasn’t quite the nail biter that it was in 2019, with Mr Morrissey taking an early lead.
“When you go into elections, there’s only one of two outcomes and I’ve always been prepared for that,” said Mr Morrissey.
In 2019, there was only 900 votes separating Mr Morrissey from then Conservative candidate Logan MacLellan. However, this time around, over 2,000 votes were separating him from the 2021 Conservative candidate Barry Balsom.
Mr Morrissey was feeling positive about the polls when he arrived at his campaign headquarters in Tignish.
“My goal going in was to grow the vote and I began that in October 2019 working in the riding,” he said. “A lot of things that we started in 2015 we really only able to deliver the last time. One of the things I’ve been hearing at the doors consistently was people saying we’re voting for you because what you delivered to the riding and the way you represent (us). You were there for us when we needed you.”
Winning his third straight federal election, Mr Morrissey said that’s always a reflection of the trust people put in someone to be their elected official.
“You’re asking people to be their voice in Ottawa and that’s important,” he said. “The theme I had during the election was working with communities and community groups and that’s the thing I’ve been most proud of is the many community groups that make up Egmont and the dreams they have for their part of PEI. I carried that theme throughout the election, community, and that is something I’m proud of and looking forward to continue to work on.”
Despite the shortened campaign window of 36 days, Mr Morrissey said he’s enjoyed every day being out on the campaign trail.
“I love elections,” he said. “I love the adrenaline of elections, the uncertainty of elections, the unpredictability.”
He added candidates can only get a sense of the issues when meeting with people on their doorsteps.
“I just enjoy it because it gets you out consistently in the district with people on their turf and you can have a great conservation with them on their turf,” he said.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form government and joining Mr Morrissey in Ottawa will be long-time Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who won his eleventh straight election victory, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey and newcomer to federal politics Heath MacDonald, who will be representing Malpeque.
“Tomorrow I’ll be back to what I was doing since 2015 and that’s working on behalf of the constituents of this wonderful riding of Egmont,” said Mr Morrissey.
