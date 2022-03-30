Disastrous Fire at O’Leary
“The most destructive fire which has ever visited O’Leary occurred last Sunday, 16 January 1899, at O’Leary Station which destroyed much valuable property to the village. About 4 o’clock in the afternoon with a gale of wind blowing, it was discovered that the building known as the ‘Old Drug Store’ was on fire. Part of the building, which was owned by Mr. P N Pate, has latterly been occupied as a dwelling and restaurant by Mr. Alex McPherson, and part as a jewelry store by Mr. Adams. Owing to the progress the fire had made before being discovered, this building with all its contents was reduced to ashes in a very short time.” “The Guardian,” 17 January 1899.
“The fire extended to the fine residence and store of Mr. P N Pate, which were also destroyed with almost all the stock and household furniture. The barns and outbuildings were also destroyed. The drug store of Messrs. Barclay & Turner, with the office of Dr. McDougall, together with the outbuildings next caught and were all burned to the ground. About $100 worth of drugs were saved from the drug store.”
No Insurance
“Mr. P N Pate’s loss is estimated as $4,500, with no insurance. ‘The Guardian’ learns that the buildings had been insured until two weeks ago, December 31st. Messrs. Barclay & Turner’s loss is estimated at $2,500 with $1,000 insurance. Mr. Alex McPherson and Mr. Adams lost everything. They had no insurance.”
“The fire started, it was revealed, from a defective chimney.”
Notes from the West
“Mussel mud has been the chief occupation of most farmers for some weeks past and while some are done for the season, the good hauling is inducing a good many to keep at it and it is said a good deal more of this commodity will be got up this year than for some time past. Its value as a fertilizer has been so fully demonstrated, especially on heavy clay soils, that it is being hauled by many farmers some eight or ten miles or from the place of its chief deposit in Mill River all the way to Cape Wolfe on the Lot 7 shore. The soil in that vicinity is for the most part a heavy clay loam and is just the kind to benefit most from its application.” “The Guardian,” 11 March 1899.
“An important and serious surgical operation was performed in Alberton a few days ago by Dr. A Ross assisted by Dr. McLaughlin of O’Leary and Dr. Wickham of Tignish viz the amputation of the leg above the knee joint. The operation was performed skilfully and successfully and Mr. Currie is reported doing well.”
“While la grippe and other epidemic diseases seem to be prevailing in the eastern part of the Island, we in the west are having a remarkable immunity from sickness of any kind.”
