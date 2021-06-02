“During my residence on our Burlington County farm I had the rare opportunity of making the following interesting observation of a hen adopting a motherless kitten. One of our barnyard fowls had been laying her daily eggs in an unusual manger, which she had evidently selected as a hatching place and she was now ready to begin the ordained three weeks’ labor of ‘sitting’. At the same time the barn cat had found the manger very inviting for her hours to repose, and it thus happened that Tabby and old Cluck had become friends and agreed to occupy the manger in joint possession.” -
Daily Examiner,
16 December 1897.
Things went on smoothly in this unique but happy family for several days, during which the hen faithfully plucked her breast, feathered her nest and no doubt believed that she was hatching, while in truth she was sitting on stale nest eggs, from which all the warmth of hendom could never bring a chick. Still, she sat, plucked her breast and turned her eggs, while pussy came and went at will, spending at least half her time with the hen and in as close proximity as if they had been sister cats. But the three weeks’ hatching process was destined to be very much shortened.
It was, in fact, nearer three days than three weeks when the hen awoke one morning to find the nest filled with young. Young what? Perhaps she thought that they were chickens, but if she was wise enough to know the truth, she was not honest enough to acknowledge it, for she innocently assumed that they were chicks and her own offspring, whereas they were pussy’s kittens.
The cat and the hen, however, seemed to remember their compact. They were friends, notwithstanding the advent of children, the maternity of which was equally claimed by the biped and the quadruped. Nay, their bond of friendship seemed to be strengthened by the union of their efforts to give the little ones a proper bringing up.
Inexorable fate, however, decreed that the poor little kittens should have no natural mother. About the time that it was possible for them to live without her an accident caused the death of the old cat, and a home was found for all but one kitten. To that one the hen devoted her undivided attention for the whole summer, and so assiduously that the kitten must surely have believed the hen to be her true and natural mother.
The hen going about between the house and barn clucking for the kitten was indeed a funny sight and attracted very general attention, and it was equally remarkable to see the kitten run to her when she made a peculiar call that chickens so well understand when it means something to eat. At night and during the resting hours of the day, kittie would crawl under the warm wings of her foster mother, and the hen and her nestling kitten were happy and contented, little dreaming that they were so far from being related to each other.
