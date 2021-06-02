The only word to describe the reaction from Islanders when the province unveiled its reopening plan last week is jubilation.
There was a lot of messages of joy circulating on social media after PEI laid out its five stage plan.
With the target date of June 27 being the day the Island will open up its borders to travellers from Atlantic Canada, many are no doubt already making plans to welcome family and friends back to PEI. When Islanders can begin travelling to other provinces in this region will depend on their own reopening plans as it doesn’t appear the Atlantic Bubble will be re-inflated all at once, but gradually. Still, at least now Islanders have a road map they can refer to as the path forward becomes clearer.
Of course, every stage of the province’s plan depends on vaccination targets and the process will be slow and steady. There’s three weeks between each of the five stages and we know from experience that anything can happen during those three weeks that could derail the plan.
But let’s look on the bright side. As the plan’s title implies, this us Islanders moving forward. This is us Islanders, as Dr Heather Morrison said last week, learning to live with COVID-19. After nearly two years of living through this pandemic, Islanders, who have done everything that’s been asked of them to keep this virus at bay, are being rewarded for a job well done.
From the start, PEI has been the envy of many jurisdictions because we’ve been able to manage this pandemic better than so many other places. That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been sacrifices and a few nerve-racking moments, but our public health measures have kept us all safe and spared us from the worst of this pandemic.
As a result, we are finally taking those steps towards returning to ‘normal’ as we ease out this pandemic as safely as possible as PEI continues with its cautious approach that it established at the start of this crisis.
There’s still a lot of the details that haven’t been made completely clear, particular when comes to proving a person’s vaccination status. Travel to the Island depends on if people are partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated. How people prove that status hasn’t been revealed yet. But hopefully this might encourage more people to get vaccinated.
The news last week was a glimmer of hope Islanders have been waiting for for a very long time. This pandemic has been a marathon and just maybe we are finally inching closer to that finishing line.
