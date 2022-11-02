With municipal elections on the horizon, some PEI communities are having troubles finding an enough names to put on the ballot.
As a result, the deadline for people to submit nomination forms was extended in hopes additional candidates would step forward to run in the Nov 7 election.
Between family and work responsibilities, many people are stretched thin as it is. That could be a factor that is deterring residents from running for their local councils. So many people are living busy lives and they just might not have the flexibility for anything else besides family and work. These same barriers could also be why many women don’t run as candidates in elections.
Another reason some might be hesitant to run is because of social media.
It’s important for any one involved in government to be open, accountable and transparent. Elected officials are responsible for the citizens they represent and they have to be willing to listen to people’s concerns. But social media makes it easier for people to vent their frustrations without necessarily being responsible for the things they say or how they say it. Social media is not always a great place to have nuanced discussions. Conversations can quickly devolve into bullying situations.
That’s why it’s important to remember those who serve on local municipal councils are themselves residents of their community. They have chosen to step up because they want to work to improve their own communities, wanting the best for the places they represent. They might not always get it right and residents certainly have their own right to let their elected officials know when they get it wrong, but it has to be done in a way that is civil and not counterproductive.
Democracy is about having options. When there is more than enough candidates running in an election, it allows voters to choose who they want to represent them. When that doesn’t happen, when there is just enough nominees to make a functioning council, candidates are acclaimed, meaning councillors or a mayoral candidate are not voted in, but win by default. That doesn’t mean these people who are acclaimed will not do a good job while serving on council, but it negates the importance of the electors having a say in who runs their local government.
Municipal councils play an important role in their communities because they are responsible for making all the major decisions affecting their municipalities, from taxes to budgets to by-laws. As someone who attends council meetings on the regular, it’s rare to see members of the public attend these meetings. If more residents engaged in their local government, perhaps that would generate better interest in people running for council because they would come to understand just how important municipal councils are to their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.