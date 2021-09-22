“Alberton - the opening of a museum was one of the outstanding events of the past year (1965) in Alberton.”
- The Guardian,
28 February 1966
by Alice Green
Mrs. W R Oulton converted an unused barn into a centre of attraction for everyone who is interested in things of the past. The barn, divided into room areas, contains furnishings and household utensils that were once common in homes of the community. By means of much energetic endeavour and with the cooperation of many people, Mrs. Oulton has assembled a wide variety of interesting exhibits, in addition to family records (genealogy), within a short period of time, and the collection continues to grow. (In 1979 the museum was moved into the former Court House on Church Street).
Other tourist attractions
Two other tourist attractions in the town added to the interest of their establishments during 1965. The home of Maple Tree Craft formally opened its hospitable door to the public last summer with the addition of a display room. The accent is on simplicity and it is in such a setting that the beautiful work of Herbert Leavitt and his helpers, Ken Quigley and Alan Pridham, is most impressive.
Evelyn’s Handicraft Studio Workshop opened to the public in the basement area of the Bill O’Brien house. Here Island stones are cut, tumbled and polished in preparation for mounting. In the studio additional showcases permit more satisfactory viewing of the jewellery. Evelyn assembles with Island stones and also with gem stones from many countries.
Vocational school classes
The establishment of Vocational School classes in Alberton and the widespread response to opportunities thus offered, are, without doubt, one of the most beneficial and progressive activities for adults the area has known in recent years. For the accommodation of these classes a very fine building has been erected by Erskine Clark (present site of Holland College). At the Alberton District High School, a Home Economics course was added in the curriculum last fall.
New post office and
federal building
On 28 March 1962 Alberton’s new federal building, housing the town’s post office, department of fisheries and agriculture offices, opened for business. Completed in February, the fine new one-storey brick structure is a splendid addition to the town. The post office staff is comprised of Heath Profit, Post Master; Mrs. Helen Matthews, assistant post master; Leberte Pridham and Earl Callaghan. Local members of the Dept. of Fisheries are R. D. McKinnon and Reigh Callbeck; Dept. of Agriculture representatives are Vernon Hudson and Russell Bonyman.
Myricks Alberton Ltd found it necessary last year to build additional warehouse space at the back of the store on land which once housed a large horse stable. Located on Dufferin St. all units of the Senior Citizen’s Home are now occupied by tenants who are comfortable and happy in their compact, convenient living quarters. During the past year more homes have been connected up with the town sewage system. Name markers for streets, provided by the Women’s Institute, have added to the appearance of the town and the convenience of strangers who may need direction.
At Alberton South
At Alberton South a new 280 ft marine railway slip of 100 tons capacity was officially opened last October (1965). With this facility Alberton Industries can now build and service boats up to 85 ft in length. The boat building industry continues to prosper and to provide employment for a number of local men. Both Alberton Industries and Hutt Bros. turn out an excellent type of fishing boat. Last year (1965) the output at Alberton Industries included eleven boats for the Dept. of Northern Affairs.
It would appear that in 1965 Alberton showed progress in tourist attractions, appearance, business, educational facilities and opportunities.
