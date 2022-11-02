“The long-established premises of Myrick’s Alberton Ltd. have undergone a complete transformation since being acquired by Purdy & Henderson Company of Montreal early this year.”
- The Guardian,
October 29, 1957
Additional floor space has been provided by the construction of an 18 by 56-foot room at the rear of the main building which contains a men’s and boy’s wear and boot and shoe department; and part of former stock rooms has been remodelled for a dry goods department. The main floor contains the general counter hardware and a self-service grocery department, an innovation for Myrick’s.
The entire interior has been redecorated in attractive colours and merchandise is conveniently arranged for the customers’ view in twenty modern new display counters. Floor coverings and linoleum are on the third floor. Modern wash basins and toilets have been installed and no effort has been spared to maintain the high standard of service set by Mr. J H Myrick over the years.
Myrick’s Alberton Ltd., originally Hall & Myrick, was established about a century ago (1857) and was first located at Alberton South (Northport). The present business consists of a general store at the corner of Main and Church Streets where ten people are employed and almost every kind of merchandise and fishermen’s supplies is handled.
Myrick staff
Members of the staff are J H Myrick, Heber Hardy, Perley Hardy, who is in charge of the Hardware Dept; Clayton Travers, grocery dept; Wesley Hardy, Men’s and boy’s wear and boots and shoes; Francis Smith and Mrs. Arthur Wilkie. Mrs. Alden Weeks, Miss Helen Hardy and Miss Arlene Corcoran comprise the office staff.
The store will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week: October 28, 29 and 30 (1957) in order to complete remodelling and setting-up the self-service grocery department and will re-open Thursday, October 31st with a grand re-opening Sale.
Alberton mayor says improvements made, 1962. - The Guardian, January 2, 1962
“During the past year (1961) we have seen many improvements in our town,” said Mayor Roy Leard of Alberton in a year-end review. “The main improvement has been the competition of the sanitary sewer system and the construction of a four-acre treatment lagoon.” He drew attention to the construction projects of the year. A new wing to the Western Hospital has been opened, providing an increase in the number of beds and more modern facilities for the care of the sick. A regional high school serving 16 school districts has been completed. Commerce classes have begun.
A 12-unit motel has been built at the entrance to the town and will be ready to receive its first guests early in 1962. Construction of a new Federal Building and Post Office is well underway, he noted. The mayor also reported that new pavement and sidewalks were laid during the past year and that fill had been placed on two other streets, repairs made to sidewalks, ditches cleaned and culverts installed. He complimented the firemen for their work in the town and surrounding districts where a number of calls were promptly answered. A new 100-gallon water tank has been placed on the fire truck with equipment that has made it possible to improve their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.