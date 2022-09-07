A recent motorcycle ride to Ontario is likely one Gary MacKay won’t soon forget.
Travelling to the province to visit family on Aug. 20, the 81-year-old Elmsdale resident was in Quebec, about 100 kilometres away from the Autoroute 30, when an unexpected bout of rain hit.
“The skies opened up like you wouldn’t believe, the road was like a river,” he recalled. “It rained heavy and everybody was pulled over. I lost three hours all together, between (the rain and) the action that was up in front of me. A tractor trailer lost its container, right into one lane and the tractor was in the other lane.”
Mr MacKay said he was asked why he decided to keep going instead of just pulling over, but he didn’t book a hotel room, and because he was on a motorcycle, literally didn’t have a roof over his head. As a result, it didn’t make much sense to stop. He said it was like being in a boat.
After getting off the highway near Kingston, for a coffee break, the motorcycle, a Honda Gold Wing 1800, stopped working. Taking the engine panels off to see what was going on, he discovered water dripping down, and everything including the wires, spark plug, piston, and crank, were soaked. The regular radio also stopped working, and the CB radio kept going in and out. It did dry off after a while, and Mr MacKay was able to make it the rest of the way to Guelph, where the bike was stored in his son’s garage for two days while Mr MacKay spent time with his family.
Mr MacKay has been driving motorcycles since he was 14, learning on an old army bike that belonged to his brother. Over the years he’s had four Harley Davidsons, two Norton motorcycles, and some Hondas, but the Gold Wing 1800 is the only motorcycle he has now.
When asked what he enjoys about riding motorcycles, he said everything, but one of the biggest aspects is the sense of freedom he has when he’s on one.
“He’s a different man when he gets to go on the motorcycle,” said his wife, Peggy MacKay. “His adrenaline is pops up. He enjoys the biking.”
Mr MacKay did have to stop for a while because of back issues. After having a laminectomy, a surgery that creates space by removing bone spurs and tissues associated with arthritis of the spine, and enlarges the spinal canal to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves, he was back at it.
The trip to Ontario took about 24 hours, while the return trip took almost two days, with weather once again causing delays near the end. Things started getting foggy in northern New Brunswick, temperatures dropped down to five degrees Celsius, and the road was getting slippery. On the way, he met three motorcyclists from Calgary heading to Nova Scotia. As the group pulled into an Irving Big Stop, they discovered the restaurant and convenience store sections were closed, and the only thing that could be purchased at that time of night was gas.
“We went in and talked to the guy at the door and I guess he knew we’re cold because we were shaking,” said Mr MacKay. “He said ‘Park your bikes in front, out by the door, you can go in the drivers room. The drivers room had a TV, and chairs, so we curled up there, and I guess we got four hours of sleep there. That was pretty nice of the guy.”
Mr MacKay arrived home Aug. 28, his birthday, and said it was a good trip overall, though it would have been nice to have someone chumming along with him to talk with.
At the moment Mr MacKay doesn’t have any plans in the works for any other road trips, but he has no intention to stop riding his motorcycle.
“I don’t look at the age,” he said. “If you’re feeling good and are able to do it, do it. We’re not around that long.”
