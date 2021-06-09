The John A Macdonald statue in Charlottetown has been removed.
Sadly, it took the discovery of 215 unmarked graves of First Nations children at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia for Charlottetown City Council to decide the statue needed to go.
The statue became the subject of controversy about a year ago because of our first prime minister’s involvement in setting up the residential school system in Canada.
Indigenous people have been telling us for decades about the atrocities experienced at these schools. On top of being forcibly removed from their homes, parents and their communities, coming with it the terrible loss to their culture and language, survivors have endless stories of abuse they suffered as children while attending these institutions. They’ve also being telling us of those children who never made it back home, who went missing, and their parents never knowing what happened to them. While their fate has always been suspected, with the discovery in BC, now we know what truly happened to those precious lost souls.
The knowledge should chill every Canadian to the bone.
But now what? How do we move forward as a country knowing these terrible atrocities happened?
Simple. They need to be acknowledged.
Like the role of slavery and its terrible legacy in the United States (and Canada), it’s highly time this country acknowledge its history of residential schools.
Currently, a bill to create a national day for truth and reconciliation has been fast tracked in the House of Commons following the discovery in BC. The bill was recently passed by MPs and is now making its way through the Senate. The bill will see a federal statutory holiday created that will commemorate the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools. The bill was sponsored by PEI Sen. Brian Francis, the former chief of the Abegweit First Nation in Scotchfort.
A federal holiday that would act similar to Remembrance Day is certainly a start. However, since the talk about the John A Macdonald statue in Charlottetown and the call for its removal, this reporter has been thinking that some kind of national memorial needs to be created acknowledging the residential school system in this country.
Other countries have created such memorials to acknowledge their own past atrocities. Germany has the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. There’s the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa. In Rwanda there’s the Campaign Against Genocide Museum. It might be time Canada creates something similar. A physical place that acknowledges the horrible legacy of residential schools in this country and their terrible impact on Indigenous people.
The memorial will be a promise that as a country we acknowledge this painful history and the suffering these schools afflicted on those who were forced to attend.
As for the empty spot in Charlottetown where the statue of John A Macdonald once occupied, maybe something dedicated to the Indigenous people of Prince Edward Island should be put there in its place.
