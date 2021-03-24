The Nature Conservancy of Canada has expanded an important conservation area on Prince Edward Island about 40 kilometres west of Summerside.
The charitable land trust has purchased an additional 48 hectare (119 acre) site on the Percival River in North Enmore. The lands include Acadian forest and spectacular riverside habitat along the Percival River.
NCC’s nature reserve at Percival River is now 269 hectares (666 acres), the largest that NCC conserves on the Island. It is a strategic area for conservation because it is one of the best examples of natural connectivity remaining in the province, with a network of habitat corridors reaching all the way to Conway Narrows on the Gulf of St. Lawrence side. The Percival River feeds into Egmont Bay and the Northumberland Strait. NCC is pleased to be conserving land in the Percival River area with conservation partners at the Province of PEI and the Island Nature Trust.
The Percival River forest is mainly made up of spruce, but it also features aspen, birch, ash and eastern white cedar, characteristic of the Maritimes’ mixed Acadian forest. The Maritimes’ Acadian forest is one of the most diverse forests in Canada, with more than 40 species of trees and thousands of plants. Less than five per cent of this original forest type remains in the region.
The Percival River area has also been found to boast the widest variety of lichen species on PEI. Many species of lichen are sensitive to air pollution, and their presence and variety indicates a healthy environment. The Percival River area also provides habitat for many populations of migratory waterfowl and shorebirds.
This land conservation project was made possible by the generosity of private donors and funding from the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, through the Target 1 Challenge component of the Canada Nature Fund. It was also supported by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and the Hewitt Foundation.
