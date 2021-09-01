Nature Day with Watersheds

Tignish Watershed Management Group and South Shore Watershed Association held an information presentation at North Cape on Aug 19. The groups were contacted by Michelle MacDonald, manager of the North Cape interpretive center. The groups were set up in the gazebo and had information on both watersheds, animals, provided by PEI Fish, Forest and Wildlife Department, information on Species at Risk (Bank Swallows), a watershed model and a nature bingo for anyone walking the march trail.
Bank Swallows numbers have declined by more than 90% since the 1970s. The Tignish Watershed Management Group has been surveying the Bank swallow communities long the North Cape shore and as the watersheds provide information to the public, we could see them flying around the area and it was a great time to provide information on what individuals could do to help in the preservation of these birds.
A quiz was provided on the animals, asking passers-by to identify each one. The watershed model was hit with the children participating in the nature walk.
It was great to get out with another group and talk to the public about the important work that the watershed groups do. Enhancing streams and riparian zones, water testing to ensure optimal health in the rivers and streams, removing blockages in streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.