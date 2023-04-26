Oulton's Island

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has purchased Oulton’s Island for $1.3 million. Called Kwesawe’k by the Mi’kmaq, the island is the largest in the Cascumpec Bay and is located just off the wharf in Northport. For the next couple of years, the NCC and the PEI Mi’kmaq will care and manage the site for conservation efforts before the island is transferred to the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils in 2027. Submitted photo

Since the 1980s, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has had an interest in Oulton’s Island.

“We’ve had our eyes on this island for 40 years for its ecological value,” said NCC PEI program director Lanna Campbell. “We know it’s a real magical wild space.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.