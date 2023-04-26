The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has purchased Oulton’s Island for $1.3 million. Called Kwesawe’k by the Mi’kmaq, the island is the largest in the Cascumpec Bay and is located just off the wharf in Northport. For the next couple of years, the NCC and the PEI Mi’kmaq will care and manage the site for conservation efforts before the island is transferred to the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils in 2027. Submitted photo
Since the 1980s, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has had an interest in Oulton’s Island.
“We’ve had our eyes on this island for 40 years for its ecological value,” said NCC PEI program director Lanna Campbell. “We know it’s a real magical wild space.”
Called Kwesawe’k by the Mi’kmaq, the island is the largest in the Cascumpec Bay and is located just off the wharf in Northport on the northwestern shore of PEI.
The island features nearly 85 hectares of salt marsh, freshwater wetlands and Acadian forest. The island is also a nesting ground for great blue heron, double-crested cormorant and bald eagle, and provides important habitat for migrating waterfowl and small animals, like snowshoe hare and red squirrel.
In an effort to protect the site for conservation, on April 19 the NCC announced they had raised the $1.3 million needed to purchase the privately owned island.
Ms Campbell said this purchase was made possible thanks to generous donors from across the country.
“We’re a non-government charity, so part of our job is inviting others to be excited about our work and our projects,” said Ms Campbell. “So we are really thrilled and excited that the funders came forward to meet our financial goal, who believed in the project so much and wanted to do it with us and supported the work... We couldn’t do this work without that funding support.”
Since recognizing the ecologically value of the island back in the 80s, in more recent years, the NCC has also learned about the cultural significance Kwesawe’k has to the Mi’kmaq of PEI.
“So, we thought, if we could meet this goal of raising this money and we can get this island, we should transfer it to the PEI Mi’kmaq to be included in their vision for the area,” said Ms Campbell.
Through a unique agreement, the island will ultimately be transferred to the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils in four years.
“This is what we called phase one, which was fundraising to purchase the island,” said Ms Campbell. “Now, we’re entering phase two, which is caring and stewardship of the property for a couple of years until we transfer it to the PEI Mi’kmaq.”
Ms Campbell said until 2027, when the island will be transferred, the NCC will care, manage and steward the island together with their Mi’kmaq partners, where they will learn and share knowledge together on the ground.
For example, Ms Campbell said the island has colonies of herons and cormorants.
“We’re probably get out and assess the health of that colony and maybe do just some general investigations of the island together,” she said.
Ms Campbell added the timeline also allows the Island Mi’kmaq to figure out how they would like to steward the land for conservation.
From a partnership perspective, Ms Campbell said the NCC is very proud of what they have been able to achieve together with the PEI Mi’kmaq.
“We’ve had a share interest in the island and nature just needs us to work together,” she said.
