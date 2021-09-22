Fall is just barely here, and already there’s talk of the flu, flu season, and this year’s flu vaccine.
While it may seem a little early to be thinking about it, the best time to get the flu shot is actually in September or early October, and in an ideal situation, everyone who can receive the flu vaccine should be vaccinated by the end of October.
Like any vaccine, there are some who feel hesitant in getting it because of misconceptions, the most common one being they got the flu shortly after getting the flu shot. In situations like that, it’s usually because that person was exposed to the flu virus shortly before they got the shot, or during the period where the body was building up the necessary protections against the virus. Other times, it’s because they were exposed to a strain of the virus that wasn’t included in that year’s vaccine.
When it comes to the vaccine, scientists have to figure out which strains of the virus they believe are going to be the most common that year. Most of the time they’re relatively on point, but they can’t see into the future to know specifically which strains will be the common ones, so sometimes the vaccine isn’t as effective as it could be.
Should this stop a person from getting the flu vaccine? No. The influenza virus is a serious issue particularly among younger children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions like heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. It can also carry a risk for serious complications including hospitalization, even death. In 2019, the most recent data available, 18 people in Canada died as a result of influenza.
There’s still a risk for catching the virus even after a person has received the vaccine, but the severity of symptoms is reduced.
With everything going on with COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we shouldn’t have to worry about getting the flu as well.
