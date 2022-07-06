Due to the success of last summer’s seniors social club, the program is being offered once again at the Alberton Arts and Heritage Centre on Church Street.
“They really made some connections, made some friends, and I think that everybody realized you’re just never too old to be a friend or make a friend,” said Isabel Delaney, who coordinated the program last year for the centre.
This year the Town of Alberton is sponsoring the Summer Seniors Social Program, with the Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation Inc once again running the program.
“Last year was a pilot project with a grant we received, but we couldn’t get the grant for the second year, so we approached the town and the town very graciously offered to take over the project and supply the backing while we supply the space and plan the program,” explained foundation member Linda Curtis.
It was important for the town to sponsor the program because of the growing number of seniors in the area, said Alberton Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien
“It will increase more as we see more senior housings going up,” she said. “Even people who are very young seniors are selling their homes and moving into town and we want to give them the opportunity to go and meet people in the town so they can have some connections and friends.”
Ms Delaney said the arts and heritage centre is the ideal place to host the seniors club.
“It’s easily accessible, it’s got a large washroom, it has a kitchen,” she said.
The kitchen comes in handy as the program supplies the seniors with a snack halfway through the afternoon.
The program will take place every Wednesday, beginning on July 13 at 1 pm and running until Sept 21. The first planned event is an afternoon with local historian John Cousins.
“He’s a favourite of the older generation,” said Ms Curtis. “He’s a very popular storyteller.”
“There lots of people in the community who don’t mind volunteering their time,” added Ms Delaney. “I just have to ask people in the community.”
Ms O’Brien said there might also be an opportunity for the town to offer transportation services through Transportation West if participants need assistance getting to the centre.
“It would be by request and we would have to see what we could do,” she said.
Every week those wishing to attend the program have to pre-register by calling Ms Delaney at the centre. Other events tentatively planned for the program include bingo, games day, craft day, trivia and movie day.
“They all enjoyed it last year,” said Ms Curtis. “They told us the things they preferred and so we’re going on their feedback on planning this years and then adding in some new ideas.”
Also, as a result of the feedback, the program has been extended by three weeks, with it ending around Labour Day last year, but going to the middle of September this year.
“We just got that many ideas from their feedback,” said Ms Delaney.
