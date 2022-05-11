The West Island Karate Club recently presented four of their members with new black belt rankings. From left to right: Dale Gaudet, Julia Martin, Sensei Armand Martin, Wilma Thomson and Stacy Wedge. Submitted photo
Each member had the honour of being tested by their Sensei Armand Martin. Sensei Martin has been training for 45 years.
The form of karate that Sensei Martin teaches is Chito ryu . It is an original style of karate from Japan still taught by the family that founded it.
Sensei Julia Martin and Sensei Wilma Thomson were promoted to Sandan (third degree black belt). Sensei Julia Martin has been training for 40 Years and Sensei Wilma Thomson has been training for 11 Years.
Sensei Dale Gaudet and Sensei Stacy Wedge were promoted to Nidan (second degree black belt). Sensei Dale Gaudet has been training for 32 years and Sensei Wedge has been training for eight years.
A lot of hard work and commitment was put in at the club for the members who were recently tested.
“A black belt in karate doesn’t come easy “ said Sensei Armand Martin. “It’s a lot of hard work. It’s not something given to you on a platter. You have to work for it.”
So far to date, The West Island Karate club has produced 41 black belts over the years. Classes are on Monday and Thursday evenings at the West Island Karate club dojo in St. Peter and St. Paul , Tignish.
“You never stop learning, you never get to the end,” Sensei Martin said about karate. “Even a simple move can be really complicated.”
