A new book by a local Island historian celebrates the 200th anniversary of the settlement of Lot 7, which includes the areas of West Cape, Burton and Cape Wolfe on Route 14.
The Early Settlers of Lot 7 by Leland Currie chronicles the short history of the 19th century settlement of Lot 7 and provides brief biographies of about one hundred of the pre-1861 pioneer families as well as some families who settled before 1900.
Lot 7 was settled in 1822/23 by Scottish and Irish pioneers who arrived on the Island in the 1815 to 1820 time period settling first around Charlottetown and Bedeque. The first census to capture this Lot 7 settlement was in 1826/27. Only a summary exists, but with this and the earliest map there was a settlement of 60 men and women in about 15 “families” spread from West Cape to Burton.
“They were mainly Scottish and Irish Protestants and Irish Catholics and from two previously unpublished maps we know who they were and where they lived,” said Mr Currie. “In the next two decades they would be joined by sons and daughters of Loyalists and second generation Islanders mostly of British and Scottish origin.”
Born in O’Leary, Mr Currie is an Islander and graduate of SDU and UPEI. Author of two previous Island publications, Mr Currie is retired from his career in education as a high school principal in Ontario. He and his wife summer in Cape Wolfe, Lot 7, on land once owned by his great-grandfather which in 1883 was the site of the Cape Wolfe Gold Discovery.
“This book is the culmination of my many years of research into the area’s history,” he said.
The Early Settlers of Lot 7 provides a glimpse into the community’s development. Early Island maps, photographs, and documents are included to support the history. In addition to Mr Currie’s research, many Island researchers and writers are sourced to identify the ancestral roots of most of these families. This information is highlighted in “Sidebars” which are capsules of interesting stories or ancestral origins of the Lot 7 pioneers. The book provides family historians with a starting point for their search into their Island ancestors.
“They early settlers were not the impoverished, destitute immigrants we tend to associate with those of the Irish famine, but men and women, often in family clusters, who chose this island and all had paid their passage,” said Mr Currie. “They were hard-working pioneers and by 1835 most owned their own properties.”
By the 1840’s the settlers had established a mill and school – both, among the first in Prince County. At a time in the mid-40s when there was a severe shortage of clergy, they celebrated their faith communities and began building churches. First to be build was the Presbyterian Church followed soon by the Catholic and Bible Christian congregations. A decade or so later Methodist and Baptist churches were added. By 1860, the Lot was possibly the most multi-faith of the Island’s coastal communities.
“Today, descendants of many of these early settlers can be found in Lot 7,” said Mr Currie.
The Early Settlers of Lot 7 is available in limited printing and can be found at the O’Leary PharmaChoice, Coles Book Store (Country Fair Mall) Summerside, and Bookmark (Confederation Court Mall) and Indigo Charlottetown. An e-book is available by contacting the author at ballantynetrail@live.ca.
