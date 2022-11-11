New poem collection

Kevin Porter with his mother Phyllis and his brother Stephen displaying the cover art drawn by Mr Porter’s nephew for his new book of poems. The collection, broken up into four sections, explores topics like relationships, influences and growing up in West Prince, but with a main focus on Mr Porter’s experience growing up with a father who suffered from mental illness much of his adult life. Melissa Heald photo

Putting together his new collection of poems was a different experience for a West Devon resident because it involved his whole family.

Releasing two previous collections, his last in 2000, Kevin Porter began work on his new collection of poetry during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

