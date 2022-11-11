Putting together his new collection of poems was a different experience for a West Devon resident because it involved his whole family.
Releasing two previous collections, his last in 2000, Kevin Porter began work on his new collection of poetry during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entitled Poems My Father Taught Me, the collection, broken up into four sections, explores topics like relationships, influences and growing up in West Prince, but the main focus of the book is Kevin’s experience living with a father who suffered from mental illness much of his adult life.
“I knew I would publish again,” he said. “Maybe with the pandemic, maybe with the passing of Dad and how that affected the family, it just gathered steam.”
While not initially a book about his father, who passed away in September 2019, when the collection began to veer in that direction it wasn’t long before other members of Kevin’s family began making contributions to the new book.
His brother, Stephen, did the sketches featured in the book. His sisters, Marcia and Chris, wrote the forward, with Marcia editing the book as well. His mother, Phyllis, did the final word and his nephew, Sam, drew the cover art for the book.
“The beautiful thing Kevin has done is given all of us a chance to consider Dad’s life, but also our own lives related to each other and to our mother,” said Stephen.
Sitting in the living room of her home in Alberton with her two sons, Phyllis said her husband, Stanley, was a special person despite the challenges he faced with his mental illness.
“I think it’s wonderful what Kevin has done,” she said of her son’s new collection. “Doing this book, it means a lot. There’s some wonderful poems that really touch the heart.”
Kevin said if he wrote this collection of poems earlier in his life, the end result might have been different.
“It might have been a little more hard hitting, a little more angry, a different feel than it is now,” he said. “Growing up in that environment, it was hard to reconcile that early in my life, in a lot of our lives, but as things passed, some of those feelings were let go and Dad really made an effort to be in the present despite how he felt. He really did and it was amazing. When Dad passed, a lot of our relationships with him, for a number of years, was really on the upside.”
Kevin said while this book is about reflecting on his father’s mental illness and how that impacted his family, it’s also about shining a light on mental health.
“When I was kid, when someone would come over and maybe Dad wasn’t present, I would have to lie or just say something that wasn’t true because it was hard to deal with and understand,” he said. “Part of the book is about writing a personal story and involve the family, but also, that it’s OK and you can get through mental illness, there’s a lot great things happening and you can come out the other side.”
For example, when his teaching career came to an end due to his mental illness, Kevin’s father still found ways to teach, like tutoring, coaching, umpiring and working as a recreation director.
“Despite his mental illness, there were times he was doing great and other times when he couldn’t get out of bed, but he managed to do a lot of great things,” said Kevin.
His father was also creative and loved literature, things he passed onto his children.
“This book is about dealing with, growing up and getting through, myself with my siblings and with my mother, this whole thing with mental illness,” he said. “We’ve had a pretty good life despite those challenges and being in the darkness.”
The release for the book is planned for Nov 12 at the Arts and Heritage Centre. The whole family will be attending, including Kevin’s two sisters travelling from off Island.
With the family moving to PEI from Nova Scotia in the early 70s, Phyllis said there weren’t many resources available back then to help her husband manage his mental illness.
“It was difficult, but yet, there was so much love in our house,” she said.
However, while there was no formal support, like treatments, there was a lot of informal support coming from the community, said Phyllis.
“We had wonderful neighbours who were very supportive,” she said.
A retired nurse, both of Phyllis’ sons credit their mother for keeping the family together.
“As difficult at times things were, we all found a way out and we are tight,” said Kevin. “We were lucky to have such a supportive mom and a dad, despite his challenges, who loved his children.”
