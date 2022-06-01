Youth worker Brent Chaisson is concerned about the fallout among youth seeking help with problem solving and skill building.
Mr Chaisson, a Miscouche resident, who grew up in Bear River, is opening a private practice, ‘Phase Outreach Services’. He brings 15 years of experience to the business after working in various setting across PEI. He began his career as an outreach worker for the homeless population in Ontario.
He has seen the need for this service grow, in particular over the last two years while regular routines were interrupted.
“Youth workers are in a similar field as counsellors and therapists but we are more hands-on, in the community helping youth and families in their homes, at school and a lot of different places,” Mr Chaisson said.
Up and until March 2020 there have been great advancements in treatments and awareness for mental health, Mr Chaisson said.
“That seemed to get thrown out the window and it all became about physical health, so we are now seeing the effects of neglected mental health both in young people and their families,” he said.
Mr Chaisson hopes this service will alleviate some of the wait times and the need across the province.
He said his business is meant to compliment the system already in place, which means he will not be doing the full scope of youth worker measures, but will be able to refer when needed.
Oftentimes when a young person is having difficulty at home or school it could be because they are lacking the social skills to communicate.
“My whole process with youth work is really narrowing down what is getting in their way and helping them solve it so they never experience that problem again,” he added.
In his work, Mr Chaisson said it is important to focus on the strengths people have and help them build on that.
“I’m mobile and I can travel to wherever (across PEI) to help young people,” he said.
