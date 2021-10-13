Healthcare in the region is set to take a step forward with the new West Prince Community Health Centre in Alberton.
The centre will combine primary care with space for a range of community-based health services.
A tender for the project was issued on Oct. 5, and the hope is to have prep work at the site done this fall, so once spring arrives, construction can begin.
Located next to Maplewood Manor, the facility will be able to house a range of primary care, mental health and addiction services.
“As a frontline therapist, I work closely with people every day who are navigating the healthcare system, many of them take a winding route to access services, and there are many doors in which people can access mental health and addictions care.” said Angela Dalton-Arsenault, mental health therapist with Community Mental Health and Addictions West. “Sometimes finding one of these doors can be difficult, and sometimes people aren’t aware that they could benefit, or might need some support for their mental health or addiction concerns. This is one of the reasons why the community health centre offers so much promise and value to the area.”
Ms Dalton-Arsenault said with the new health centre, people can access services and come in for care for any reason and connect with the type of support they might need. Whether it’s for physical care needs, mental health, or addiction needs, it will all be located under one roof, with healthcare providers working closely together.
Work on the health centre is anticipated to be complete around mid to late 2023. It will cost about $13 million, and be 19,000 square feet, with available space for six doctors.
Dr Kory Jollymore, one of the newest family physicians in West Prince, was among those at the announcement.
“One of the reasons that I felt drawn to this area was how individuals in PEI, particularly in West Prince, seemed to be drawn to new ways of figuring out problems, to innovating and developing upon what resources you have to make things better for the larger population,” he said. “This project and the new Alberton health centre is going to do just that. It is, in short, innovative.”
Along with improving healthcare for residents of West Prince, the hope is the new centre will also improve recruitment and retention of doctors for the area.
“I’ve spoke with primary care providers wanting and needing to work together in a collaborative manner, and I think the new facility is going to enable them to do just that,” said Ernie Hudson, PEI’s Minister of Health and Wellness and area MLA for Alberton-Bloomfield. “That this is the type of setting they want and need to be able to work in. In order to recruit, you have to have facilities such as this.”
