There are West Prince public exposure notifications with the latest COVID-19 cases announced by the Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) Wednesday evening.
The CPHO announced seven new cases, which include two individuals in their 60s, one in their 50s, two are their 30s, one in their 20s, and one is less than 12 years of age.
According to the CPHO, the individual under the age of 12 years of age did not attend school or an early learning child care center. There is no risk of exposure in a school or child care center.
One of the cases is a close contact of a previously announced case. The additional six cases are linked to an individual with a history of travel outside the province.
Contact tracing is underway, and the CPHO is anticipating there may be more cases and public exposure notifications in the coming days.
The public exposure notifications include:
Friday, November 12
• O’Leary Building Centre (17 Royal Avenue) between 10:30 am and 11:00 am
Saturday, November 13
• Christmas at The Club craft fair at the Maple Leaf Curling Club (426 Main Street, O’Leary) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
• Co-op O’Leary (6 Royal Avenue) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
• Great Canadian Dollar Store (2238 O’Halloran Road, Bloomfield) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
• O’Leary Pharmacy – PharmaChoice (536 Main Street) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
• Alberton Bakery & Cafe (451 Main Street) between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm
• O’Leary Building Centre (17 Royal Avenue) between 10:00 am and 11:00 am
• O’Leary Home Hardware (486 Main Street) between 10:00 am and 11:00 am
Sunday, November 14
• Thai Express/Petro Canada (519 Granville Street, Summerside) between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm
• Alberton Bakery & Café (451 Main Street) between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm
Monday, November 15
• O’Leary Pharmacy – PharmaChoice (536 Main Street) between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm
• Mr. Sub (419 St. Peters Road, Charlottetown) between 8:00 am and 8:15 am
• Irving Oil (63 Main Street, Souris) between 4:30 pm and 4:45 pm
• Shell Gas Station (505 Main Street, O’Leary) between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm
Anyone who visited the above locations at these specified times who are not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure. If symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.
Anyone who visited the above locations at the specified times who are fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.
Drop-in testing clinic hours will be extended to accommodate additional testing on Thursday, with the O’Leary location open from 10 am to 2 pm and Slemon Park open from 8 am to 4 pm.
The Montague drop-in testing clinic (14 Rosedale Road) will be closed tomorrow to allow resources for testing in O’Leary.
PEI currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 335 positive cases since the pandemic began.
