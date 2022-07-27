Curling Club

The new West Prince Curling Club is set to go up on the grounds of Mill River Resort, combining the membership of the Western Curling Club in Alberton, and the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. The clubs first discussed merging in 2020, due to dwindling numbers in each club, and the cost to maintain their respective buildings. In photo, L-R: Sonny Gallant, Don McDougall, owner and CEO of Mill River Resort, Robert Henderson, Clair Sweet, president of West Prince Curling Inc, Ernie Hudson, Bobby Morrissey, James Aylward, and Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort. Submitted photo

The president of the West Prince Curling Inc hopes interest in the sport will increase when a new curling club is constructed at Mill River Resort in Woodstock.

“We think it’s going to greatly renew the interest in curling, and we’ll get a lot of people back that used to curl and are no longer curling,” said Clair Sweet. “Plus, with the association with Mill River, we should be able to bring more people in that would make a weekend of curling, and whatever else is offered at Mill River.”

