The new West Prince Curling Club is set to go up on the grounds of Mill River Resort, combining the membership of the Western Curling Club in Alberton, and the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. The clubs first discussed merging in 2020, due to dwindling numbers in each club, and the cost to maintain their respective buildings. In photo, L-R: Sonny Gallant, Don McDougall, owner and CEO of Mill River Resort, Robert Henderson, Clair Sweet, president of West Prince Curling Inc, Ernie Hudson, Bobby Morrissey, James Aylward, and Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort. Submitted photo
The president of the West Prince Curling Inc hopes interest in the sport will increase when a new curling club is constructed at Mill River Resort in Woodstock.
“We think it’s going to greatly renew the interest in curling, and we’ll get a lot of people back that used to curl and are no longer curling,” said Clair Sweet. “Plus, with the association with Mill River, we should be able to bring more people in that would make a weekend of curling, and whatever else is offered at Mill River.”
In early July, the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of PEI, announced over $4 million in funding of the new curling facility in West Prince. The project is estimated to cost $5.7 million.
The club will pay $1.5 million, part of which will be from the sale of the two existing club buildings, along with $2.3 million from the federal government and $1.9 million from the provincial government.
The new club is made up of members from the Western Curling Club in Alberton, and the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. The clubs first discussed merging in 2020, due to dwindling numbers in each club, and the cost to maintain their respective buildings, as the Maple Leaf Curling Club is over 40 years old, while the Western Curling Club is over 50 years old, with both buildings requiring a lot of money to keep the facilities’ aging equipment operating.
“The fewer numbers you have, the harder it is to make up draws and so on,” said Mr Sweet. “Both clubs got roughly the same amount of people, so it’ll be double in one location to what it is each of the separate locations. We’re directly across from Hernewood school, so that should help get those (students) in and it’s also not that far away from the Bloomfield school.”
The building itself will consist of a 21,116 square foot, four sheet curling facility, reducing maintenance costs, making it easier to gather for curling matches and recreation.
“It’ll be great,” said Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort. “It’s fantastic just to have such a great community asset here on the property. We think it’ll be great as far as driving traffic to the resort during the winter months, and hopefully we’ll be able to accommodate some programming to bring more guests and visitors.”
The new club won’t be complete in time for this upcoming curling season, but the hope is it will be done for the next season.
