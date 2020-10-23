Canine owners of Alberton now have a place for their four-legged friends to play with the creation of a new dog park in town.
“Its in our budget from this spring,” said Mayor David Gordon during Alberton’s council meeting on Oct. 13. “It’s probably been within the last three months that it really kicked into gear.”
The town has received 15 letters of support from the community. Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for the town, said people are very excited.
After receiving suggestions from Alberton Elementary School students, council voted to name it the Alberton Bark Park. Located at the ball field, the dog park is fenced in and has two gates in the chance a dog gets though one without its owner.
Though only recently opening to the public, the dog park is already seeing use. One of the people using it is Emily Beers.
Ms Beers has two dogs, Oliver and Cookie. She said it’s nice to have a space just for dogs.
“If you’ve got them on the trails, it’s a little harder, so this way, we’ve got some free range to run and play with their friends in a safe environment,” she said. “Sometimes we do the ball fields and stuff, but it was never completely enclosed, so it was a little harder there. And when people were playing ball, we couldn’t take them those evenings.”
