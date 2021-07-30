David Harris is pleased with how construction efforts are going at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre.
“It’s the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people in the community, and a lot of funding partners,” said the member of the rink board. “It’s nice to walk in and see different changes every day. I’ll be happy when it’s done in this fall.”
Mr Harris was one of the board members who took part in a walkthrough of the facility on July 19 to give an idea of the work that’s been done to date, along with the work that still needs to be done.
The initial round of federal and provincial funding for the project came from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The combined total of federal/provincial investment was $1.18 million dollars.
One of the most noticeable changes will be to the rink’s canteen. While the entrance will remain just off the side of the lobby, that’s about the only thing that will remain the same.
“Square footage-wise, the canteen is bigger, and in the design of it, we worked with canteen staff to get their input too, they were a big help,” said Dean Getson, chair of the renovation committee. “It’s one thing for us to build it, but to involve them in the process was pretty cool.”
The new canteen will also feature tables and chairs along the windows, allowing for warmth, while still being able to watch what’s happening on the ice.
Along with a new canteen, the rink will also provide more wheelchair accessibility for washrooms, a new sound system will be installed and new signage where sponsor signs have been hit by pucks over the years. There will also be a space for skate sharpening, the only location west of Summerside to have this.
While many of the upgrades are immediately noticeable, there are some upgrades not visible unless a person goes out of their way to look for them, like the new ice plant. The rink board made the decision to go with a new, more energy efficient plant that uses what is called an A-1 Opteon Refrigerant XP-10 Solution, instead of what the current plant uses, which is ammonia.
“No one sees the ice plant, but that’s a huge expenditure that’s going to allow us probably 30 years without having to worry, we hope, of quality ice,” said Mr Getson. “For me, that was really important.”
During the tour, the group reminisced about events and games that have happened at the rink over the years. Among those on the tour was Bobby Morrissey, MP for the riding of Egmont, who pointed out the upper floor of the centre was where in early 1981, the concept for Mill River was announced by George Henderson, father of O’Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson.
In recognizing the upgrades, Mr Morrison touched on just how vital rinks like this are for rural areas.
“If you take the rink out of any of these communities, whether it’s O’Leary, Alberton, Tignish, you take the heart of the community,” he said.
While it was hoped renovations would be complete in time for this year’s Potato Blossom Festival, the estimated date of completion is scheduled for September of this year.
