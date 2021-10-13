The new flower shop in West Prince is the first business Stacy MacWilliams has ever owned.
The Springfield West resident has years of experience working in direct sales on top of years of volunteering, fundraising and organizing events in her community. She has a business degree from the University of Prince Edward Island and has always wanted to run her own business.
“The timing was right for me now,” she said. “All the flower shops were closed in West Prince, there was nothing available for people west of Summerside, so I think there was a need and it was something I wanted to try.”
Ms MacWilliams refers to herself as a ‘crafty gal’ from an early age. She was also a wedding photographer for about a decade in the early 2000s.
“I always liked working with the brides and learned a lot about flowers then and what looked good,” she said. “With all that experience, this seemed like a good fit for me.”
Her shop, Moments, is on Route 142, just outside O’Leary, set up in the former The Village Florist building.
“I just wanted something that would appeal to everything that happens in life,” she said when asked why she called her business Moments. “Whether you were coming in for a happy occasion or a sombre occasion. I wanted the name to be appropriate.”
Ms MacWilliams is leasing the building from the previous owners of the shop, who also once ran and owned the Alberton Florist, which is now closed. She officially got the keys for the building in the middle of August, did some minor renovations, like painting, before opening on Sept. 20.
And it has been busy.
“We were jumping right in,” said Ms MacWilliams.
In the first week, the shop received orders for five different funerals, with the shop delivering floral arrangements every day that first week.
“When family members pass away, people want to send flowers, even though the wakes and funerals are private because of COVID, they still want to have flowers for their loved ones, so that was kind of the need we were really looking to fill,” she said.
They’ve also received a request to do flowers for a fall wedding and lots of people have been stopping by to check out the reopened shop.
“They were just happy that there was fresh flower arrangements available again,” she said. “I’ve had quite a few calls from Ontario and BC. I had an inquiry from Newfoundland. I had an inquiry from the UK, wanting to send flowers to their family here at home. So word is slowly getting around.”
Ms MacWilliams said there has been some delays in regards to the shop’s giftware products though.
“Giftlines are kind of trickling in, it’s been tough with the pandemic and COVID and shipping and availability issues,” she said. “A lot of places are not getting there orders, the wholesalers. I’ve got a few local producers here, some are on consignment and some I just bought wholesale from.”
As for the flowers, Ms MacWilliams says there’s no issues there.
“Flowers are good, supple wise, so far,” she said, with the shop’s flowers coming from Nova Scotia and Ontario.
When the shop opened in September she had one full-time employee and one part-time employee, with a second full-time employee starting this week.
Ms MacWilliams doesn’t have any former training in floral design herself, but has done research on things like how to properly care for flowers once they arrive at the shop. And her part-time employee is the former owner of the shop before that business was purchased by the current building owners.
“The biggest part of her job is for her to train my staff,” explained Ms MacWilliams.
Another former employee from The Village Florist has also offered some help and advise when Ms MacWilliams first opened.
“They’re two people I can pick up the phone to ask how do I do this?” she said.
Ms MacWilliams said flowers bring people joy.
“When you look at fresh flowers, you smile, they lift your spirits, no matter the situation, whether its a sad or happy one,” she said. “It shows people you care.”
Being part of that is a good feeling, said Ms MacWilliams.
“The general public seems very excited,” she said. “Everybody who comes into the shop says ‘It’s so nice and bright and I love the fresh flowers and I’m so glad they’re back’. That makes a person feel good.”
With lots of plans for the future, Ms MacWilliams has been enjoying owning her first business.
“It’s been wonderful to get out and see and talk to people and being able to help them when they need help,” she said. “It’s a fulfilling thing to be able to do. To make them happy.”
