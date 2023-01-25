Members of the Western Hospital Foundation board were given the opportunity to see floor plans for Alberton’s new community health centre during their annual general meeting (AGM) on Jan 16. Melissa Heald photo
During her presentation to the Western Hospital Foundation’s AGM, Bethany MacIsaac, manager of Primary Care Network in West Prince, talked about the role the Alberton Community Health Centre, which is currently under construction, will have in PEI’s healthcare system as one of the Island’s new patient medical homes. Melissa Heald photo
Members of the Western Hospital Foundation board were given the opportunity to see floor plans for Alberton’s new community health centre during their annual general meeting (AGM) on Jan 16.
During her presentation at the AGM, Bethany MacIsaac, manager of Primary Care Network in West Prince, talked about the role the new centre, which is currently under construction, will have in PEI’s healthcare system as one of the Island’s new medical homes.
Primary Care in West Prince currently employs 54 staff, including medical secretaries, registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), nurse practitioners (NP), registered dietitians (RD) and social workers. Ms MacIsaac manages primary care at the centres in Alberton (currently located in Western Hospital), Tignish, O’Leary and Tyne Valley.
Ms MacIsaac said the Alberton Community Health Centre will bring together community mental health (also currently located at Western Hospital) and primary care under one roof.
“In other locations, like O’Leary, it has proved to increase access and care coordination between the two services,” she said.
Ms MacIsaac explained the collaborative team at the new health centre will work together to ensure patients see the right provider.
“It doesn’t have to be a physician or a nurse practitioner,” she said. Instead, she said, a person could end up seeing a RN, a LPN, a NP, a RD or a social worker.
“Together, because we have an EMR (electronic medical records), a collaborative health record, everyone has access to that information that is needed to further care for that patient,” said Ms MacIsaac. “By taking away the non-physician work from a physician’s day, that will improve access and they will have appointments available to see patients.”
Ms MacIsaac added primary care at Western Hospital has outgrown its current space.
“When we leave, lab and x-ray need to spread their wings, because everyone is jammed in there, so that space is going to be utilized by the hospital,” she said.
While there is no specific date, the hope is to have the new centre operational by the summer.
While West Prince currently has four vacant family physician positions, Ms MacIsaac announced a new doctor will be coming to Alberton, arriving in August, to join the team at the new centre.
Also, there are three vacant nurse practitioners positions in West Prince with Ms MacIsaac saying recruiting is always actively occurring. Like recently inviting first and second medical students to West Prince to showcase all the region has to offer.
With Dr Pam Hudson as their guide, the group’s tour included a visit to the Tignish Health Centre to highlight the multiple disciplinary collaborative health centre.
“The students were impressed with the variety of services collocated under one roof,” said Ms MacIsaac.
The group then toured Western Hospital and plans for the new community health centre in Alberton were also shared with the students. The students then visited the O’Leary Health Centre at Community Hospital and were ‘extremely impressed’ with the facility’s state of the art simulation lab, acute care and variety of services offered under primary care.
“From this recruitment invite, we had two, possibly three, students interested in employment opportunities which we will actively follow up on,” said Ms MacIsaac.
Foundation vice-chair, Krystyna Pottier, thanked Ms MacIsaac for providing information on the new health centre because earlier in the AGM there was a discussion with the Minister of Health and Wellness, Ernie Hudson, on the often lack of communication to the public on decisions being made in PEI’s healthcare system.
“There are issues that come up, there are rumours that develop and my experience has been, because I have been involved in healthcare for many years now locally, the ‘this is why’ is missing so often and leads to misunderstandings,” she said.
Foundation chair, Dave Pizio, asked when the new health centre in Alberton becomes operational will it help decrease wait times at the emergency department at Western Hosptial.
“Anything that comes to West Prince, helps all of us,” said Ms MacIsaac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.